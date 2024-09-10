'False propaganda': Kiren Rijiju's sharp jibe on Zakir Naik for 'misleading Indian Muslims' over Waqf Amendment Bill

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has launched a strong rebuttal against fugitive Islamic preacher Zakir Naik, accusing him of misleading Indian Muslims and disseminating "false propaganda" regarding the government's Waqf Amendment Bill.

Naik, who is currently wanted in India on charges of money laundering and hate speech, voiced his opposition to the proposed legislation, warning of its "evil repercussions" and urging Muslims to submit their rejections to the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) by September 13, 2023. He shared a QR code and an online petition link, calling for at least 5 million Indian Muslims to participate.

In response, Rijiju condemned Naik's claims as misleading, emphasising the democratic rights of citizens to express their opinions without being swayed by false information. "Please do not mislead the innocent Muslims from outside our country. False propaganda will lead to wrong narratives," he stated.

The Waqf Amendment Bill, currently under scrutiny by the JPC, proposes significant changes across 44 points, including the introduction of two non-Muslim individuals, a Union Minister, three Members of Parliament, and senior bureaucrats to the Waqf board, as well as mandates for women’s inclusion. The government defends the legislation as a means to enhance transparency and protect the rights of women and children, particularly in the distribution of inheritance among Muslims.

The bill has faced criticism from opposition parties, who have labelled it "draconian." However, Rijiju asserts that it aims to rectify the control of Waqf boards, which he claims have been monopolized by certain individuals.

Additionally, the amendments stipulate that Waqf boards must allocate funds received for the welfare of widows, divorcees, and orphans, aligning with the government's intent to ensure justice for ordinary Muslims.