Farewell party turns tragic: Kerala class 10 student dies after school clash

A Class 10 student, who was undergoing treatment at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital after being injured in a student clash outside his school in Thamarassery, Kerala, succumbed to his injuries early Saturday, hospital authorities confirmed.

Clash Over Farewell Event Turns Fatal

The incident stemmed from a dispute during a farewell event at a tuition centre in Thamarassery. According to police reports, students from Thamarassery Government Vocational Higher Secondary School allegedly mocked students from MJ High School during a dance performance. This led to tensions spilling over onto social media, with students exchanging posts on Instagram before gathering in town, where a violent clash ensued.

Muhammed Shahabas, the deceased, was among the students caught in the altercation. He sustained severe head injuries and was initially treated at a local hospital before being shifted to Kozhikode Medical College. Despite receiving treatment for internal bleeding in his head, he passed away around 12:30 am on Saturday.

Investigation Underway

Following a complaint from Shahabas’ father, Thamarassery Police have registered a case. Kerala Education Minister V. Sivankutty has ordered a departmental inquiry, and the Director of Public Education has directed a detailed probe into the incident.

K.E. Baiju, Superintendent of Police for Kozhikode Rural, said that a murder case has been filed against five Class 10 students from the Government Vocational Higher Secondary School in Thamarassery.

“Initially, after the incident, an attempt to murder charge was brought against these five students, and they were presented to the Juvenile Justice Board, which permitted them to go home with their parents. Following the victim's death, the charges were escalated to murder. The parents have been instructed to bring the students back before the Juvenile Justice Board,” SP Baiju stated.

