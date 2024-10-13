'Farmers created mahaul for Congress, but...': BKU chief blasts Hooda for Haryana defeat, says he is quite foolish

Bhartiya Kisan Union President Gurnam Singh Charuni on Sunday attacked former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda for the grand old party's surprise defeat in Haryana. Charuni, who himself contested but lost, said Hooda's decision to not anybody along cost the party.

"Bhupinder Hooda is quite foolish. The atmosphere created in Haryana in favor of the Congress was made by us. The biggest reason for the Congress's defeat, is that he did not make any compromises, and Congress left everything up to him," the farmer leader said.



"Even now, I want to convey through you to the Congress high command that they should not make Bhupinder Hooda the leader of the opposition," he said while speaking to the news agency IANS. He said that in the last 10 years, Hooda did not play the role of opposition. "If that continues, don't expect that Congress will come back to power."

Despite 10 years of anti-incumbency, the BJP pulled off a spectacular win against the Congress, which was most favoured to win, especially after success in the Lok Sabha election. Hooda, who led the campaign and ticket distribution, has come under fire as many believe that his assertive stance alienated non-Jat voters.

Hooda was so confident of a Congress win that he decided to go solo and played down possibilities of an alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Haryana Congress also was not in favour of giving any seat to the Samajwadi Party, which was looking to contest on a few seats in the Ahirwal belt.

The saffron party swept the Ahirwal belt, winning 10 of 11 seats.

Earlier this week, former Congress MLA Shamsher Singh Gogi attacked the "Hooda Congress" for creating a communication gap in the party which ultimately led to the loss in the Assembly elections. Gogi, who lost the Assandh seat to BJP, this was a defeat of the Hooda Congress, not the Congress.

Gogi said the state leadership was not happy with Rahul Gandhi's direct visit to Assandh. "There was no issue but in the last two days, polarisation happened. State leadership was not happy with Rahul Gandhi's visit to Assandh. (Bhupinder Singh) Hooda didn't even take my name on stage. Congress would not have lost, 'Hooda Congress' was contesting the election and they lost, they didn't take anyone into confidence. They created a communication gap inside the party. Had the election been contested properly, people wanted Congress govt this time. The responsibility (of the defeat) lies with 'Bapu-beta'," Gogi said while speaking to ANI.