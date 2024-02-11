Farmers protest: Delhi on high alert, Shambhu border sealed; BSF, RAF deployed - all we know so far

Ahead of farmer unions' planned march to Delhi on February 13, the authorities in Haryana and Delhi have tightened securities to ensure law and order situations. The Haryana Police have issued a traffic advisory urging people to avoid the main roads of the state unless necessary. Section 144 has been enforced in Panchkula.

The Shambhu border (Punjab-Haryana) has been sealed, and BSF and RAF personnel have been deployed. The security has also been tightened near Tikri Border in West Delhi. "Due to the farmers' movement, we have sealed the Shambhu border. When they (farmers) come here, we will request them not to go beyond this because they do not have permission for it. We want them to end the movement peacefully," said DCP Arshdeep Singh.

The Delhi Police is also on high alert, and tight security is being maintained on all borders of the national capital.

The farmers' groups, including the Samyukta Kisan Morcha and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, have called for the march to exert pressure on the central government to enact a law ensuring a minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

To prevent farmers from Haryana and Punjab from reaching the Delhi border, the Delhi Police has started preparations, and large cranes and containers have been placed at the borders. If farmers attempt to enter the Delhi border by crossing Haryana and Punjab in any way, the border will be sealed with cranes and containers.

In its advisory, the Haryana Police has also advised against travel to Punjab during this period and encouraged citizens to monitor its social media channels for updates on traffic conditions. The police have also cautioned of potential traffic disruptions on all main routes from Haryana to Punjab.

Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal said attempts were being made to intimidate the farmers in Haryana. "Borders are being sealed, Section 144 has been imposed, and internet services have been shut down. Does the government have the authority to shut down internet services? In such circumstances, constructive dialogue cannot take place. The government should immediately pay attention to this matter," he said.

Panchkula DCP Sumer Singh Pratap has issued an order to implement Section 144 in the city, following its earlier imposition in Ambala and Sonipat. Currently, a prohibition is in effect against organising processions and demonstrations, either on foot or by tractors.

Sarvan Singh Pandher, General Secretary of the Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, announced that a meeting with Union Ministers Arjun Munda, Piyush Goyal, and Nityanand Rai regarding the demands of the farmers' groups will take place in Chandigarh at 5 pm on February 12.

On Saturday, the Haryana government ordered the suspension of mobile internet services and bulk SMS in the districts of Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad, and Sirsa from 6 am on Sunday to 11.59 pm on February 13. Additionally, extensive security measures have already been implemented on the Punjab-Haryana borders in Ambala, Jind, and Fatehabad districts to maintain law and order ahead of the scheduled farmers' march.

The farmers intend to march to the national capital from the Ambala-Shambhu, Khanauri-Jind, and Dabwali borders.

Haryana Police has deployed 50 companies of central paramilitary forces.

(With inputs from Kamaljit Kaur Sandhu, Arvind Ojha)