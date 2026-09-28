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FASTag annual pass crosses 1 crore mark, over 1,150 toll plazas covered

FASTag annual pass crosses 1 crore mark, over 1,150 toll plazas covered

The annual pass, introduced for private vehicle owners, is aimed at making toll payments on National Highways and National Expressways more convenient

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BT Bureau
  • Updated Sep 28, 2026 10:02 PM IST
FASTag annual pass crosses 1 crore mark, over 1,150 toll plazas coveredThe pass is currently applicable at around 1,150 fee plazas across National Highways and National Expressways

The FASTag Annual Pass has crossed the one-crore milestone, with more than one crore passes issued since its launch on August 15, 2025, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said.

The annual pass, introduced for private vehicle owners, is aimed at making toll payments on National Highways and National Expressways more convenient. The scheme has seen growing adoption among highway users since its launch.

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The pass is currently applicable at around 1,150 fee plazas across National Highways and National Expressways. Under the scheme, eligible users can pay a one-time fee of ₹3,075 for validity of one year or 200 toll-plaza crossings, whichever comes first.

The facility is available for non-commercial vehicles with a valid FASTag. Users do not need to obtain a separate FASTag for the annual pass. Once the payment is made, the pass is activated on the existing FASTag linked to the vehicle.

The annual pass can be purchased through the Rajmargyatra app. The one-time payment activates the facility for the eligible vehicle, allowing users to avoid making separate toll payments at covered fee plazas until the annual or 200-crossing limit is reached.

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The one-crore milestone comes a little over a year after the annual pass was launched. The government has been promoting FASTag-based toll collection as part of its efforts to reduce waiting time at toll plazas and enable smoother highway travel.

The annual pass is particularly aimed at frequent highway users, who can benefit from a fixed upfront payment instead of making individual toll payments during eligible journeys.

The Ministry said the increasing adoption of the annual pass reflects its growing acceptance among National Highway users and provides an economical option for frequent travellers.

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Published on: Sep 28, 2026 10:02 PM IST
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