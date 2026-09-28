FASTag annual pass crosses 1 crore mark, over 1,150 toll plazas covered

The pass is currently applicable at around 1,150 fee plazas across National Highways and National Expressways. Under the scheme, eligible users can pay a one-time fee of ₹3,075 for validity of one year or 200 toll-plaza crossings, whichever comes first.

The facility is available for non-commercial vehicles with a valid FASTag. Users do not need to obtain a separate FASTag for the annual pass. Once the payment is made, the pass is activated on the existing FASTag linked to the vehicle.

The annual pass can be purchased through the Rajmargyatra app. The one-time payment activates the facility for the eligible vehicle, allowing users to avoid making separate toll payments at covered fee plazas until the annual or 200-crossing limit is reached.

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The one-crore milestone comes a little over a year after the annual pass was launched. The government has been promoting FASTag-based toll collection as part of its efforts to reduce waiting time at toll plazas and enable smoother highway travel.

The annual pass is particularly aimed at frequent highway users, who can benefit from a fixed upfront payment instead of making individual toll payments during eligible journeys.

The Ministry said the increasing adoption of the annual pass reflects its growing acceptance among National Highway users and provides an economical option for frequent travellers.

