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BSE stock may test Rs 3,000 mark, says analyst; stays positive for long term

BSE stock may test Rs 3,000 mark, says analyst; stays positive for long term

BSE3,097.50(2.95%)

BSE shares face near-term downside toward the 3,000 zone, but analyst remain constructive for medium- and long-term investors.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 28, 2026 5:30 PM IST
BSE stock may test Rs 3,000 mark, says analyst; stays positive for long term A test of the 3,000 zone is possible, with scope for a pullback emerging from those levels.

BSE Ltd shareholders may need to brace for some near-term volatility, but the broader investment case for the exchange remains intact, according to market expert Osho Krishan, who advised holders to stay invested even as the stock could retest lower levels around the Rs 3,000 mark.

Responding to a query from a Hyderabad-based investor holding BSE shares at Rs 3,180, Krishan said the counter could see a limited correction in the short run, even as structural triggers continue to support the medium- and long-term outlook.

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Short-term pressure, long-term conviction

Krishan said BSE could face Rs 150 to Rs 200 point downside from current levels, with the stock likely to test the Rs 3,000 zone before finding some breathing room. "There we may see a breather or a pullback,” he said, indicating that technical weakness may persist in the immediate term.

That view is significant because BSE has already seen multiple re-ratings over the past five to six years, with phases of sharp corrections followed by equally strong recoveries. The latest debate around the stock has intensified after the listing of rival NSE, which investors had long viewed as a potential overhang for BSE’s valuation.

Why the market share story still matters

Even so, Krishan argued that BSE’s smaller market share does not weaken its long-term appeal. Instead, he pointed to the possibility of gains in the derivatives segment as a key trigger. “No doubt market share is smaller, but the way its market share in derivatives can increase because of the new contract, that can be a positive trigger,” he said.

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That assessment suggests investors are increasingly looking beyond headline competition between India’s two listed exchanges and focusing instead on segment-level growth. If BSE manages to deepen participation among existing clients and improve traction in derivatives, the earnings narrative could strengthen meaningfully.

What investors should watch now

The advice, therefore, is not to confuse near-term price pressure with a breakdown in the broader thesis. Krishan’s recommendation was clear: “If the view is longer term, one should absolutely remain invested.” He added that even a modest rise in market share with the existing client base would be quite positive for BSE.

The call comes at a time when the broader market remains under pressure and investors are being urged to avoid panic decisions in fundamentally supported names. For BSE shareholders, the message is straightforward: Expect turbulence in the short term, but stay focused on the exchange’s ability to convert product momentum into durable market-share gains.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Sep 28, 2026 5:29 PM IST
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