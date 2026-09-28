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Why HDFC Bank, TVS Motor shares are top picks amid ongoing correction

Why HDFC Bank, TVS Motor shares are top picks amid ongoing correction

HDFCBANK719.05(2.25%)

HDFC Bank, TVS Motor shares: The analysis covers recent price weakness, portfolio suitability, expected performance over the next two quarters, benchmark outperformance prospects.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 28, 2026 5:21 PM IST
Why HDFC Bank, TVS Motor shares are top picks amid ongoing correction He expects HDFC Bank to deliver decent performance over the next one to two quarters and potentially outperform the benchmark index.

Amid a bruising selloff on Dalal Street, market expert Osho Krishan has flagged HDFC Bank Ltd and TVS Motor as two beaten-down names that investors can consider accumulating, arguing that both counters offer favourable risk-reward at current levels despite the broader weakness in equities. Responding to a viewer query on attractive stocks in the Daily Calls show on BTTV, Krishan said HDFC Bank would be his first choice, while TVS Motor stood out as his second preferred pick from the auto space.

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Banking giant back on the radar

Krishan made a strong case for HDFC Bank after its recent correction, calling it a stock that “everyone should have in their portfolio.” He added that the private sector lender could see “a kind of a decent performance” over the next one to two quarters.

That view is significant because it comes at a time when sentiment across the market remains fragile. With benchmark levels cracking and volatility surging, the preference for a large, fundamentally strong banking name suggests a tilt toward quality rather than aggressive bottom-fishing in speculative counters.

Why HDFC Bank stands out

In the broader context, Krishan repeatedly cautioned investors against trying to catch a falling knife in a weak market. Yet his endorsement of HDFC Bank indicates he sees the recent decline as a correction in a core portfolio stock rather than a structural breakdown.

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His expectation that the stock may outperform the benchmark index in the coming quarters also points to a defensive strategy: owning market leaders that can recover faster once the broader tape stabilises.

TVS Motor offers growth angle

For investors willing to look beyond banking, Krishan picked TVS Motor as the second opportunity. He said the stock can be seen as a good buy at these levels and added that investors could continue to accumulate even on lower levels.

Unlike HDFC Bank, which was pitched as a portfolio staple after correction, TVS Motor was framed as a momentum-backed growth play. Krishan said the counter has already shown very strong momentum and retains the potential to climb toward the 4,700-4,800 zone in the period ahead.

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Strategy in a falling market

The recommendations also fit into Krishan’s wider market stance. Earlier in the programme, he warned that the Nifty could remain under pressure and advised investors to stay cautious in the near term, preferring staggered accumulation in strong companies over aggressive buying.

That makes the HDFC Bank-TVS Motor call notable: even in a shaky market, selective opportunities are emerging. For investors navigating volatility, the message is clear — stick to quality, accumulate gradually, and focus on stocks with both resilience and earnings visibility.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Sep 28, 2026 5:20 PM IST
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