Air India CEO-designate Tewolde lays out 5 priorities, puts safety and reliability first

The CEO-designate also identified reliability as a key focus area, including improving on-time performance, baggage delivery, disruption management and communication with passengers.

On profitability, Tewolde said Air India would focus on increasing revenue while keeping a tighter check on costs. He also proposed incentives to encourage employees to identify and deliver cost-saving measures.

The fourth priority is disciplined growth. Tewolde said Air India should expand only when its fleet, people and network are ready, with the emphasis on sustainable profitability.

His fifth priority is building “One Air India” by streamlining the group and creating greater synergies across its businesses, while maintaining a strong focus on customers.

Tewolde said India’s economic growth, demographics, geographic position and large global diaspora provide Air India with a “unique foundation” to become one of the world’s leading airlines.

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Tewolde, who previously served as CEO of Ethiopian Airlines, will formally take charge of Air India once the required regulatory approvals are received.

His priorities come as Air India continues its transformation under the Tata Group, including efforts to improve operational performance, integrate its businesses and expand its fleet and international network.