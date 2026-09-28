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Air India CEO-designate Tewolde lays out 5 priorities, puts safety and reliability first

Air India CEO-designate Tewolde lays out 5 priorities, puts safety and reliability first

The CEO-designate also identified reliability as a key focus area, including improving on-time performance, baggage delivery, disruption management and communication with passengers.

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Karishma Asoodani
Karishma Asoodani
  • Updated Sep 28, 2026 6:23 PM IST
Air India CEO-designate Tewolde lays out 5 priorities, puts safety and reliability firstOn profitability, Tewolde said Air India would focus on increasing revenue while keeping a tighter check on costs.

Tewolde GebreMariam, the CEO-designate and Managing Director-designate of Air India, has outlined five priorities for the airline in his first company-wide town hall with employees, with safety, operational reliability, profitability and disciplined growth forming the core of his agenda.

Safety will remain the airline’s top priority, Tewolde told employees, calling for stronger reporting mechanisms and greater empowerment for employees to speak up about safety concerns.

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The CEO-designate also identified reliability as a key focus area, including improving on-time performance, baggage delivery, disruption management and communication with passengers.

On profitability, Tewolde said Air India would focus on increasing revenue while keeping a tighter check on costs. He also proposed incentives to encourage employees to identify and deliver cost-saving measures.

The fourth priority is disciplined growth. Tewolde said Air India should expand only when its fleet, people and network are ready, with the emphasis on sustainable profitability.

His fifth priority is building “One Air India” by streamlining the group and creating greater synergies across its businesses, while maintaining a strong focus on customers.

Tewolde said India’s economic growth, demographics, geographic position and large global diaspora provide Air India with a “unique foundation” to become one of the world’s leading airlines.

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Tewolde, who previously served as CEO of Ethiopian Airlines, will formally take charge of Air India once the required regulatory approvals are received.

His priorities come as Air India continues its transformation under the Tata Group, including efforts to improve operational performance, integrate its businesses and expand its fleet and international network.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Karishma Asoodani
Karishma Asoodani

Karishma Asoodani is a multi-platform journalist with a Diploma in Digital Journalism from the City University of New York. Based in Delhi, she works as a Financial Journalist with Business Today Television, bringing nine years of experience in reporting on India’s economic policy. Her core interests lie in macroeconomics and geopolitics, and her coverage of global trade dynamics, the APAC economy, and the aviation sector has earned her industry recognition.

Outside the newsroom, Karishma is an avid runner and a strong advocate for the Sustainable Development Goals, with a particular focus on water security and conservation. She is fluent in English and Hindi, and is currently pursuing a B2 level in French.

Published on: Sep 28, 2026 6:23 PM IST
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