FEMA case: ED rejects Anil Ambani's virtual deposition offer, issues new summons

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued fresh summons to Reliance Group Chairman Anil Ambani, instructing him to appear before the agency on November 17 in connection with a FEMA (Foreign Exchange Management Act) case. This comes after Ambani missed his scheduled appearance last Friday.

According to ED sources, the agency rejected Ambani’s offer to appear virtually, insisting instead that he appear in person to record his statement.

Advertisement

A spokesperson for the 66-year-old businessman confirmed that Ambani has written to the ED assuring his "full cooperation" with the ongoing investigation.

The case centers around the Jaipur-Reengus highway project, for which Reliance Infrastructure Ltd was awarded an EPC (engineering, procurement, and construction) contract in 2010.

Earlier, the ED had attached assets worth Rs 7,500 crore belonging to Ambani and his companies under the anti-money laundering law. The agency also conducted a search at Reliance Infrastructure Ltd and uncovered allegations that Rs 40 crore was siphoned off from the highway project.

The ED's statement indicated that the funds were transferred through Surat-based shell companies to Dubai. This has revealed a larger international hawala network involving over Rs 600 crore.

Advertisement

Hawala refers to the illegal movement of funds, often in cash, through unofficial channels. The ED has already recorded statements from several individuals, including alleged hawala operators, as part of its probe, which led to the summons for Ambani.

Ambani’s representatives emphasised that the FEMA-related matter is over 15 years old, dating back to 2010, and concerns issues involving a road contractor. They clarified that the JR Toll Road project was entirely domestic, with no foreign exchange involvement. The project was completed and has been under the management of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) since 2021.

Furthermore, the statement noted that Ambani is not a board member of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd, having served only as a non-executive director from April 2007 to March 2022, without involvement in the day-to-day operations of the company.

Advertisement

Ambani has previously been questioned by the ED in connection with a money laundering case linked to a bank fraud worth Rs 17,000 crore involving his group companies.

(With inputs from PTI)