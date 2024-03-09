Film Producer apprehended in Rs 2,000 cr drug smuggling case

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has apprehended film producer Jaffer Sadiq on charges of smuggling drugs worth more than Rs 2,000 crore out of the country. Sadiq, a former DMK functionary with a background in the Tamil film industry, had been evading authorities since February 15, according to NCB.

Jaffer Sadiq has been identified by the NCB as the "kingpin" of a drug trafficking network operating between India, Australia, and New Zealand. The agency alleges that Sadiq was responsible for smuggling drugs worth Rs 2,000 crore to Australia and New Zealand.

Gyaneshwar Singh, Deputy Director General of the NCB, revealed that Jaffer Sadiq allegedly sent 3,500 kg of pseudoephedrine in 45 parcels to Australia. The substance was concealed in coconuts and dry fruits. Pseudoephedrine is a controlled substance in India and is used in the production of methamphetamine, commonly known as crystal meth.

According to Gyaneshwar Singh, Jaffer Sadiq managed to evade authorities, traveling through Thiruvananthapuram, Mumbai, Pune, and Hyderabad before reaching Jaipur. Sadiq allegedly accumulated substantial wealth through drug smuggling, investing the proceeds in real estate and film production, including his latest film, "Mangai." The drug money was also used to acquire a hotel, Singh added.

Jaffer Sadiq, who has produced four films, is slated to release one of them later this month. His arrest follows a recent incident where law enforcement seized methamphetamine valued at Rs 180 crore from two railway passengers in Madurai and a dump yard in Chennai. The confiscated drugs were allegedly intended for smuggling into Sri Lanka.

On February 29, authorities seized a total of 36 kg of methamphetamine from a couple traveling by train and an additional 6 kg from the Kodungaiyur dump yard in Chennai. The detained couple was found in possession of the illicit substance. Methamphetamine, also known as "ice" or "crystal meth," is a highly addictive psychostimulant drug with potent euphoric effects similar to cocaine and severe health risks, as stated by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence.

In the aftermath of the drug bust, BJP state chief K Annamalai criticized the ruling DMK, stating that Tamil Nadu has become the drug capital of India.

"International druglord and a DMK functionary Jaffar Sadiq is on the run. The NCB is raiding DMK functionaries' establishments. Rs 1,200 crore worth en route to Tamil Nadu caught off the coast of Gujarat, and today 30 kgs of methamphetamine were caught in transit in Madurai by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence," he had said in an online post.

NCB recently apprehended three individuals connected to this global drug syndicate in Delhi. Additionally, the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is collaborating with the Indian agency to aid in the investigation into the drug network.

