FIR against Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje for 'Tamilians plant bombs' remark

The Madurai City Cyber Crime Police on Wednesday filed an FIR against Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje for saying that a person from Tamil Nadu planted the bomb in Bengaluru's Rameswaram Cafe, news agency ANI reported on Wednesday. The case was filed following a complaint filed by one Thiyagarajan.

Shobha Karandlaje, Union Minister of State For Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare, said the bomber behind the Rameshwaram blasts was trained in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri forests, "under your (Stalin's) nose".

In a widely shared video on social media, Shobha could be heard saying, “People from Tamil Nadu come here, get trained there, and plant bombs here. They placed a bomb in the cafe,” referring to the bomb blast at Bengaluru’s Rameshwaram Cafe on March 1.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin condemned her remarks and called for legal action against the central minister. Stalin termed her claims as "reckless" and said only an NIA official or someone closely linked to the case should have the authority to make any remarks.

"Clearly, she lacks the authority for such assertions. Tamilians and Kannadigas alike will reject this divisive rhetoric of BJP. I also urge for appropriate legal action against Shobha for causing a threat to peace, harmony and national unity," Stalin's tweet read.

Shobha hit back at the CM and said: "Mr. Stalin, What has become of Tamil Nadu under your rule? Your appeasement politics have emboldened radical elements to attack on Hindus & BJP workers day and night. Frequent bomb blasts bearing the hallmarks of terror outfits like ISIS explode while you turn a blind eye."

"FYI, the Rameshwaram bomber was trained in Krishnagiri forests under your nose,” she claimed, adding that "Tamil makkal" has a long history of harmonious relations with Karnataka. She also said that the "Tamil Makkal" have been an integral part of Karnataka's social fabric, contributing immensely to the state.

However, Karandlaje later apologised to the "Tamil brothers and sisters". "I wish to clarify that my words were meant to shine light, not cast shadows. Yet I see that my remarks brought pain to some - and for that, I apologise. My remarks were solely directed towards those trained in the Krishnagiri forest," she said. "To anyone affected from Tamil Nadu, I ask your forgiveness from the depths of my heart. Furthermore, I retract my previous comments".