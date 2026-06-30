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Fire breaks out at iconic Parikrama restaurant in Delhi

Fire breaks out at iconic Parikrama restaurant in Delhi

A call reporting the blaze was received at around 3:40 pm, following which six fire tenders were rushed to the spot

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jun 30, 2026 4:36 PM IST
Fire breaks out at iconic Parikrama restaurant in DelhiFire at Parikrama restaurant in central Delhi

A fire broke out at Parikrama Restaurant on Barakhamba Road in central Delhi on Tuesday afternoon, prompting a swift response from the Delhi Fire Service.

According to fire officials, a call reporting the blaze was received at around 3:40 pm, following which six fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

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"A call about a fire at Parikrama Restaurant on Barakhamba Road was received around 3:40 PM. Six fire tenders were dispatched to the scene," the Delhi Fire Service said.

Officials said the fire was subsequently brought under control. "The fire has been brought under control. No casualties were reported," the Delhi Fire Service added.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

(Further details are awaited)
 

Published on: Jun 30, 2026 4:36 PM IST
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