Income tax deadlines in July 2026: From TDS deposits to ITR filing, key dates to know

July brings a series of key income tax compliance deadlines for taxpayers and reporting entities, culminating in the Income Tax Return (ITR) filing deadline on July 31. The month includes due dates for TDS deposits, certificates, statutory forms and quarterly statements under the Income-tax Act.

While July 31 is widely known as the deadline for filing ITRs for most salaried taxpayers and pensioners, several other due dates during the month apply to deductors, businesses, stock exchanges, authorised dealers, IFSC units and other reporting entities.

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July 7: TDS deposit and declaration filings

The first major compliance date is July 7. Tax deducted at source (TDS) for the April-June 2026 quarter must be deposited by this date if the taxpayer has been permitted by the Assessing Officer to make quarterly TDS payments. It is also the due date for depositing TDS and tax collected at source (TCS) for June 2026.

Government offices that deduct or collect tax must credit the amount to the Central Government on the same day the tax is paid without producing an Income-tax Challan.

July 7 is also the deadline for uploading declarations received from buyers in Form 127 during June 2026 and declarations received from recipients in Form 121 for the quarter ending June 2026.

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July 15: Certificates and quarterly reporting

The next important compliance date is July 15, which covers several reporting requirements across different entities.

TDS deductors must issue Form 132 certificates for specified taxes deducted during May 2026. Government offices that deposited TDS or TCS for June without a challan are required to submit Form 137.

Authorised dealers must furnish Form 147 reporting foreign remittances made during the April-June quarter, while eligible IFSC units must submit Form 148 for similar remittance transactions.

Specified funds and stock brokers must file Form 92 relating to eligible non-resident investors, and stock exchanges are required to submit Form 1 reporting client code modifications carried out during June.

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July 30: TDS challan-cum-statement

Another important deadline falls on July 30, when taxpayers are required to file the challan-cum-statement in Form 141 for specified TDS deducted during June 2026.

July 31: ITR filing and other tax compliances

The biggest compliance date is July 31, which is the due date for filing income tax returns for salaried individuals, pensioners and non-business individual investors who generally file ITR-1 (Sahaj) or ITR-2.

The date also marks the deadline for several other statutory filings. These include furnishing Form 10E for relief under Section 89 on salary received in arrears or advance, Form 10-EE for relief under Section 89A relating to notified foreign retirement accounts, and Form 10-IA for disability-related deductions under Sections 80DD and 80U.

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Other compliances due by July 31 include quarterly TDS statements in Forms 138, 140, 142 and 144, reporting by pension funds through Form 175, and various certificates and declarations such as Forms 10CCE, 10CCD, 10H, 3CT, 5C and 10BBD, wherever applicable.

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With multiple due dates spread across the month, taxpayers, employers, deductors and reporting entities should prepare their documents well in advance to ensure timely compliance and avoid unnecessary penalties or last-minute filing hassles.

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