India has 18% of the world's population but only 4% of its freshwater. What happens next?

India accounts for nearly 18% of the world's population but has access to only about 4% of global freshwater resources, making water security one of the country's biggest long-term infrastructure and economic challenges. As rapid urbanisation, industrialisation and climate pressures strain existing resources, experts say the gap between water demand and supply is widening, requiring massive investments over the coming decade.

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According to a new thematic report by PL Capital, India's water demand could double the available supply by 2030, creating an estimated ₹20 lakh crore investment opportunity in water treatment, wastewater recycling, sewage infrastructure, distribution networks and storage systems over the next 10 years.

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Unlike many infrastructure themes that fluctuate with economic cycles, investments in water security are increasingly being driven by structural factors. Population growth, expanding cities, industrial development, groundwater depletion and stricter environmental regulations are all increasing pressure on India's finite freshwater resources.

"Water is becoming increasingly important as one of the top strategic resources in India. In contrast to other infrastructure-related trends, which may be associated with economic cycles, investments in water security are structural, policy-driven and mandatory for sustainable development," said Vikram Kasat, Chief Business Officer – Advisory at PL Capital.

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Among the various segments of the water economy, the report identifies sewage treatment and wastewater recycling as the largest investment opportunities.

Sewage treatment

India currently generates more than 72,000 million litres of sewage every day, but lacks sufficient treatment capacity, resulting in large volumes of untreated wastewater being discharged into rivers and other water bodies. Expanding sewage treatment plants and wastewater recycling facilities is expected to become a major area of infrastructure spending in the years ahead.

The report also points to the emergence of several water-intensive industries that are expected to increase demand for high-quality industrial water. Data centres, semiconductor manufacturing, electronics production, green hydrogen projects and specialty chemicals all require large quantities of ultra-pure water, creating fresh opportunities for companies involved in water purification and recycling technologies.

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Government initiatives

Government initiatives are already helping drive investment across the sector. Programmes such as Jal Jeevan Mission, AMRUT 2.0 and Namami Gange, along with increased allocations through the Ministry of Jal Shakti, are supporting projects aimed at expanding access to drinking water, strengthening sewerage infrastructure and improving wastewater treatment capacity.

Industry experts believe that while public spending will remain crucial, private sector participation will also be needed to bridge India's infrastructure gap. Water treatment equipment manufacturers, engineering companies, recycling technology providers and desalination specialists could all benefit as demand for water infrastructure grows.

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Climate variability is expected to further complicate the challenge. Erratic rainfall, prolonged dry spells and increasing pressure on groundwater reserves are making efficient water management a national priority rather than just an environmental concern.

According to PL Capital, the convergence of policy support, industrial demand, urban expansion and rising environmental awareness is positioning water infrastructure as one of India's most durable long-term investment themes. While the country's water deficit presents a significant development challenge, it is also likely to reshape investment priorities, with water treatment, recycling and sustainable resource management expected to play a far bigger role in India's infrastructure story over the next decade.

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