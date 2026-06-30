Genus Power shares tumble 12%, clock highest turnover; here's why 

Shares of Genus Power Ltd crashed over 12% on Tuesday with the smart meter maker firm recording maximum turnover on BSE. The sudden fall in the electrical equipment stock comes on the reports of block deal on the counter.

The value of the deal is Rs 268 crore. Around 88 lakh shares of the company, or 2.9% of its outstanding equity changed hands in the block deal, said reports.

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The deal took place at an average price of Rs 285.8 per share. Buyers and sellers in the block deal are not officially known.

But according to a CNBC TV18 report, GIC was the likely seller in the block deal. At the end of the March quarter, GIC owned a 15.1% stake in the company.

In the current session, Genus Power Infrastructures stock slipped 12.36% to Rs 280 on BSE. A total of 308.94 lakh shares of the firm changed hands, amounting to a turnover of Rs 877.82 crore on BSE. The market cap of the company fell to Rs 9014 crore.

The multibagger stock hit a 52 week high of Rs 393.61 on August 5 last year. The power sector stock fell to a 52-week low of Rs 210.49 on February 4 this year. Genus Power shares have gained 38% in three months and gained 131% in three years.

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In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Genus Power stands at 49 signaling it's trading neither in the the overbought nor in the oversold zone. An RSI of 70 or above indicates a stock has turned overbought on charts. Genus Power stock has a one-year beta of 1.46, indicating very high volatility during the period. The stock is trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day but higher than the 100 day and 150 day moving averages.



Genus Power is primarily engaged in manufacturing/providing metering and metering solutions and undertaking engineering, construction and contracts on a turnkey basis. The company operates through two segments: Metering business and Strategic investment activity. etc.