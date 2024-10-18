'FIRs to be filed against farmers who...': Haryana govt implements strict measures against stubble burning

In a decisive move to combat the burning of paddy crop residue, the Haryana government's Department of Agriculture has mandated the registration of First Information Reports (FIRs) against farmers engaged in this practice.

This directive comes as part of the government's efforts to effectively manage agricultural fires and promote sustainable farming practices.

According to a circular issued on October 17, 2024, all Deputy Commissioners and District Nodal Officers across the state have been instructed to carry out the following measures:

1. Filing FIRs against offenders: As directed by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), FIRs must be filed against farmers who burn or have burned paddy residue from September 15, 2024, onwards. Legal action will be taken under relevant environmental laws to ensure adherence to regulations.

2. Red Entry in Farm Records: Farmers found guilty of stubble burning will have a "Red Entry" marked in their Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) Farm Management Records (MFMB). This entry restricts them from selling their crops through the e-Kharid portal in Mandis for the subsequent two seasons. The system for recording these entries is accessible to Deputy Directors of Agriculture and must be enforced without delay for all cases of agricultural fires.

This initiative is aimed at not only curbing the environmental impact of stubble burning but also holding farmers accountable for their agricultural practices. Authorities are expected to monitor compliance closely as part of these enhanced regulations.

The government emphasises the importance of prompt action and has urged all involved parties to ensure that these measures are strictly followed.

