First chip from Dholera to be out in Dec 2026, from Micron plant in Dec 2024: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Union minister for communications and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw confirmed that the first set of semiconductors from Tata Electronics’ plant in Dholera will be out in December 2026 and from the Micron plant this year. The minister was speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony of Tata Group and CG Power chip plants, where he said that India would be among the top five chip ecosystems in the world by 2029.

"The first chip from Dholera plant will be out in December 2026 and chip from Micron plant will be out by December 2024," the minister said, adding that Tata’s Dholera plant will make chips in 28, 50, 55 nanometer nodes.

The statement comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation of three chip plants, entailing a total investment of Rs 1.26 lakh crore. Two of these three plants are by Tata Electronics and one by CG Power.

Tata Electronics is establishing India's first high-tech chip manufacturing plant at Dholera's special industrial region, in collaboration with Taiwan's Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp. The facility will have a monthly production capacity of 50,000 wafers and will require an investment of Rs 91,000 crore, with the Centre contributing 50% of the capex. The advanced technology chips produced will cater to various sectors, including electric vehicles, telecom, defence, automotive, consumer electronics, display, and power electronics.

Additionally, PM laid the foundation of Tata Electronics' new assembly and test facility in Jagiroad, Assam, which will be built with an investment of Rs 27,000 crore and is projected to generate over 27,000 jobs. The facility, the first of its kind in Northeast India, will develop indigenous advanced semiconductor packaging technologies.

The PM also laid the foundation of CG Power's semiconductor unit in Gujarat, constructed in partnership with Renesas Electronics Corp and Stars Microelectronics of Thailand, with an investment of Rs 7,600 crore.

