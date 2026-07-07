Joseph Vijay-led Tamil Nadu government has announced a 25% salary hike for employees working at state-run TASMAC liquor outlets. The move is aimed at curbing corruption and preventing customers from being charged more than the prescribed price for liquor bottles.

The government said the pay revision is intended to discourage the practice of collecting an additional ₹10 per bottle from customers, a complaint that has frequently surfaced at TASMAC outlets.

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K Vignesh, Minister of Prohibition and Excise, said the salary increase would ensure employees no longer resort to overcharging customers. The government believes better wages will reduce corruption and improve accountability across TASMAC shops.

The minister also said TASMAC employees had not received a salary hike in the last 20 years.

The revised pay structure is expected to improve employee welfare while addressing long-standing complaints of overcharging. Further details on its implementation are awaited.

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Part of Wider TASMAC Reforms

The salary revision is the latest in a series of measures by the government to reform the functioning of state-run liquor outlets.

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It comes months after Chief Minister Vijay ordered the closure of 717 TASMAC shops operating within 500 metres of places of worship, educational institutions, and bus stands.

According to the government, Tamil Nadu has 4,765 TASMAC outlets, of which 717 were identified for closure, including 276 near places of worship, 186 near educational institutions, and 255 near bus stands.

The closures were projected as a social reform measure aimed at reducing easy access to liquor in sensitive public spaces.

Move Draws Political Support

The decision to shut the outlets received support across the political spectrum.

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan welcomed the move, saying the government should continue closing more liquor shops and take greater responsibility for regulating alcohol sales.

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Congress MP Manickam Tagore also backed the decision, calling it a response to a long-standing public demand and saying it would improve the safety of women, students and the general public.

