Fiscal discipline: Finance Ministry orders zero spending on Diwali and other festival gifts

The instruction is part of a continuing effort "aimed at promoting fiscal discipline and curbing non-essential expenditure."

The instruction is part of a continuing effort "aimed at promoting fiscal discipline and curbing non-essential expenditure." 

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 22, 2025 8:57 PM IST
Fiscal discipline: Finance Ministry orders zero spending on Diwali and other festival giftsNo spending on Diwali gifts, Finance Ministry tells all govt departments

The Ministry of Finance on Monday directed that no government expenditure shall be incurred on gifts and related items for Diwali and other festivals. The instruction is part of a continuing effort "aimed at promoting fiscal discipline and curbing non-essential expenditure." 

"In the interest of prudent and judicious use of public resources, it has been decided that no expenditure shall be incurred on gifts and related items for Diwali and other festivals by Ministries/Departments and other organs of the Government of India," the order, which comes into force with immediate effect, stated.  

The move follows repeated government instructions in recent years aimed at tightening non-essential official spending. The new directive prohibits Ministries, Departments and other government bodies from incurring any expenditure on gifts or related items on account of Diwali and other festivals.
 

Published on: Sep 22, 2025 8:57 PM IST
