Flight disruptions likely: IndiGo, Air India alert passengers as storm hits Delhi-NCR

Aviation operators IndiGo and Air India have released an official advisory for travelers flying with their airlines on Wednesday, 21 May 2025, in light of heavy rains and a significant storm affecting the Delhi-National Capital Region.

IndiGo has informed passengers through a travel advisory that their current flight schedules are being disrupted by the heavy rains and thunderstorms affecting areas such as Delhi NCR, Chandigarh, and Kolkata.

In a statement, IndiGo mentioned, "Our flight schedules are currently being impacted by the severe weather conditions in Delhi, Chandigarh, and Kolkata. While we endeavor to maintain our operations as scheduled, we request your understanding that weather disruptions are beyond our control."

#6ETravelAdvisory: Heavy rain and thunderstorm in #Delhi, #Chandigarh and #Kolkata is impacting flights. We understand weather delays are never easy, we sincerely appreciate your patience. Do check your flight status before heading to the airport https://t.co/IEBbuCsa3e pic.twitter.com/MSO8qLlIEw — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) May 21, 2025

Air India has advised passengers to check the status of their flights before departing for the airport on Wednesday evening. They also suggest that passengers who are commuting should allow extra time for their journey.

“We recommend checking your flight status on our website or app before heading out. Also, please allow extra time for your commute, as waterlogging and slow-moving traffic may affect road travel en route airport,” said the airline operator.

#TravelAdvisory



Rain and thunderstorms may disrupt flights to/from Delhi this evening.



Please check your flight status here https://t.co/5vemTROi62 before heading to the airport and allow extra time for your journey. — Air India (@airindia) May 21, 2025

Delhi weather

A sudden dust storm and rain hit Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) on Wednesday evening, providing relief from the prevailing heatwave conditions. The storm arrived around 8 PM with strong gusts of wind, followed by rain and thunder. While it caused some disruptions, it brought much-needed relief to residents from the intense heat experienced in recent days. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Delhi-NCR at 8:30 PM, warning of more intense weather activity in the following hours.

Wind speeds reached 79 kmph over Safdarjung and 72 kmph over Palam, with hail reported in Gol Market and Lodi Road in central Delhi. Additionally, Noida experienced rain and hail during the storm.

The IMD predicted rain and thunderstorms in Delhi for Wednesday. Tuesday saw a temperature of 41.8 degrees Celsius, coupled with higher humidity, leading to discomfort for those outside.