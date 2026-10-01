‘I didn’t wait’: Israeli dentist rushed to cockpit, treated bleeding flydubai pilot

“When I heard screaming, after 10 seconds I ran — I didn’t wait,” Musayev said after arriving at Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv.

When he reached the cockpit, he found the 39-year-old pilot in serious condition and bleeding heavily, particularly from his head.

“When I came into the cockpit, the pilot was in real bad shape, with heavy bleeding, particularly from his head,” Musayev said.

Musayev said he was the only doctor on the plane and provided emergency medical treatment to the injured pilot. He managed to stop the bleeding and stabilise the pilot’s blood pressure.

“I was the only doctor on the plane, and eventually I managed to stop the bleeding and stabilize his blood pressure,” he said.

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The dentist said he believes the treatment helped save the pilot’s life. He also credited several other passengers who rushed to help during the emergency.

“These were very hard moments, but together with a few brave people on the plane, we managed to avert a situation that was very close to a disaster,” Musayev said.

“Now I just want to go home and hug my children.”

What happened aboard the Flydubai flight

The incident took place on Flydubai Flight FZ1073, which was travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv on September 30.

Israeli officials said the co-pilot stabbed the Indian captain, Smit Machchhar, during a confrontation in the cockpit and attempted to crash the aircraft.

The plane plunged nearly 14,000 feet in less than 30 seconds during the struggle.

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Passengers and crew members rushed into the cockpit and overpowered the co-pilot, allowing two other Flydubai pilots who were aboard the aircraft to take control and land it safely in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.

The aircraft was carrying 174 people, according to Israeli officials cited by Reuters.

Machchhar, who is an Indian national, was seriously injured in the attack yet he managed to open the cockpit door despite his injuries, allowing passengers to enter and help restrain the co-pilot.

Flydubai said the underlying reasons for the incident remained unknown and warned against “premature speculation”. Saudi authorities arrested and interrogated the co-pilot, while Israel said it would strengthen security checks on pilots flying into the country following the incident.