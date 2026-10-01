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Venu Srinivasan, Vijay Singh write to trustees; raise concerns about Tata Sons restructuring: Report

Venu Srinivasan, Vijay Singh write to trustees; raise concerns about Tata Sons restructuring: Report

Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh questioned the appropriateness of a shareholder asking the Tata Sons board to approve a business restructuring proposal.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 1, 2026 2:58 PM IST
Venu Srinivasan, Vijay Singh write to trustees; raise concerns about Tata Sons restructuring: ReportTata boardroom tussle: Vijay Singh and Venu Srinivasan write to trustees

Tata boardroom tussle: Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh, vice chairmen of Tata Trusts and trustees of Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT), have reportedly raised concerns over the process followed for a proposal to merge Tata Electronics Support Services (TESS) and Tata Consulting Engineers (TCE) into Tata Sons.

According to a report in CNBC-TV18, in a letter dated September 30 to Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT) trustees, they said they were not consulted before a communication was sent on September 28 to the Tata Sons board seeking approval for the merger. They also questioned whether all SDTT trustees supported the proposal, as per the report.

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The letter highlighted issues regarding a press release issued in the name of Tata Trusts without SDTT trustees' consent. Srinivasan and Singh also questioned how an SRTT meeting could have taken place to consider the proposal, given the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner's May order deferring a scheduled meeting. SRTT has faced restrictions on convening meetings amid an ongoing inquiry.

Srinivasan and Singh questioned the appropriateness of a shareholder asking the Tata Sons board to approve a business restructuring proposal. They raised concerns about whether direct involvement in Tata Sons' commercial decisions could affect the Trusts' charitable status.

DON'T MISS | Tata boardroom tussle: After Venu Srinivasan, Vijay Singh writes to charity commissioner; flags SDTT’s interference with Tata Sons

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The two said the proposal could have significant financial implications for Tata Sons, the Trusts, and other stakeholders, as per the report. Singh had separately told the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner that SDTT's substantial shareholding in Tata Sons should not mean the trust assumes commercial functions or participates directly in Tata Sons' business affairs.

The dispute follows the Reserve Bank of India's rejection of Tata Sons' request on September 11 for exemption from the core investment company framework. Subsequently, the Tata Sons board began exploring a public listing, while Tata Trusts said it had not agreed to a listing and that all options should be examined.

MUST READ | Venu Srinivasan seeks inquiry into Tata Trusts’ governance, alleges lapses: Report

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Tata Trusts said on September 28 that merging TESS and TCE into Tata Sons aimed to create an entity that would be neither a non-banking financial company (NBFC) nor a core investment company (CIC). The restructuring would allow Tata Sons to return to an earlier operating model with its own businesses and revenues while continuing as the Tata Group's holding company.

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Published on: Oct 1, 2026 2:57 PM IST
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