flydubai mid-air emergency: 'Captain Smit Machchhar helped prevent a 9/11,' says PM Modi

DON'T MISS | 'He prevented another 9/11': Netanyahu on flydubai Dubai-Tel Aviv flight passenger who steadied plunging aircraft

"The incident that occurred yesterday, Captain Smit of India demonstrated remarkable patience, presence of mind, and courage; indeed, as the Prime Minister of Israel stated today, an Indian prevented a 9/11-style tragedy," PM Modi said.

He added that earlier in the day, he spoke with Smit's parents - father Bhupendra and mother Gita - and his wife Sonal. Modi further said, "He is currently undergoing treatment. Today, the entire world is proud of him. I urge my fellow citizens to pray for Smit's long life and excellent health, and to salute Smit, who has brought glory to India."

Captain Smit Machchhar has shown the world the highest form of courage.



Without fearing for his own life, he fought valiantly and prevented another 9/11 like attack from happening.



140 crore Indians salute Captain Smit and are praying for his well-being. pic.twitter.com/YGTA9CFCAg — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 1, 2026

ALSO READ | Flydubai incident: PM Modi speaks to Captain Smit Machchhar's wife, parents, say sources

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The flydubai flight FZ1073, travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv, transmitted emergency signals and made a sharp descent before diverting to Prince Sultan Bin Abdel Aziz Airport in Tabuk.

The flight carried 174 passengers, including 27 children. Besides PM Modi, Orli Weitzman, Israel Consul General to South India, said that the incident was a "terror act" and would have ended up being "bigger tragedy" had it not been for the bravery of the Indian pilot.

"But for Machchhar's bravery, we would have faced a bigger tragedy," Weitzman said during an online media briefing. She hailed him as the "real hero" and appreciated his ability to put his life at risk for the sake of passengers.

When asked about an update on the injured pilot's health condition, she said, "We don't know the situation." She added that an Israeli doctor onboard the flight attended to the injured pilot soon after he was attacked.

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This was a "terror attack," but who was behind it and how the co-pilot managed to carry a knife, were being probed, she added.

"A lot of people are looking into this and are going to find out." The attack was aimed at "Israeli citizens, Emirates citizens and the other passengers onboard and we don't know who is behind this."

When asked whether it was an isolated incident or a bigger conspiracy after the October 2024 Hamas terror attack on Israel, she said, "I don't know yet, it is being investigated."

"We know there are countries, terrorists and regimes headed by terrorists that want to destabilise Israel," she said, adding such attempts won't succeed.

"We were very close to having a very big terror attack. It could have been the size of 9/11 (US Twin towers attack)," Weitzman added.

She also said "one scary incident" does not mean Israel is not safe. Flights from a number of countries are being operated to and fro Tel Aviv. "It is safe to fly to Israel." Weitzman underlined that "Israel-Emirates relations are very strong".