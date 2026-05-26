Flying off the shelves: Why Indian mangoes are taking over global markets

Indian mangoes are once again dominating fruit shelves across global markets, with rising exports, premium pricing and growing demand from the Indian diaspora as well as foreign consumers developing a taste for the “king of fruits”. From the Gulf to Europe, Singapore and the United States, Indian mango varieties are increasingly being marketed as premium seasonal produce, turning the humble mango into a major agricultural export success story.

Advertisement

India remains the world’s largest mango producer, contributing nearly half of global mango production. While domestic consumption absorbs a large chunk of the harvest, exports have steadily climbed in recent years as logistics, irradiation facilities and cold-chain networks improve.

According to data from the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), India exported nearly 29,938 metric tonnes of fresh mangoes in FY 2024-25, generating around $56.5 million in export revenue.

Overseas demand surges

The United Arab Emirates continues to be the largest overseas market for Indian mangoes. APEDA said India exported more than 12,000 metric tonnes of mangoes worth nearly $20 million to the UAE in 2024 alone, underlining the fruit’s strong demand in Gulf nations.

Advertisement

Guys, #indianmango fever has landed in Singapore. Mangoes from all states of India are flying off the shelves. Thanks to @protosphinx for sharing the story with us. HC Wong#mango #mangoexport @AgriGoI #fruit pic.twitter.com/vQWkjR5jN4 — Singapore in India (@SGinIndia) May 25, 2026

Beyond the Gulf, demand has expanded sharply in countries such as the US, UK, Qatar, Kuwait and Singapore. APEDA identifies the UAE, US, UK, Kuwait and Qatar among the top destinations for Indian mango exports.

The growing popularity is being fuelled by multiple factors — rising global interest in exotic fruits, the expanding Indian diaspora, aggressive branding campaigns by Indian missions abroad, and better air cargo connectivity that allows fresh mangoes to reach international markets faster.

A recent social media post by the Singapore High Commission in India captured this enthusiasm. The post noted that mangoes from various Indian states were “flying off the shelves” in Singapore, reflecting how Indian mangoes have become a seasonal attraction in the Southeast Asian nation.

Advertisement

Alphonso still rules

India exports a wide range of mango varieties depending on regional tastes and pricing. The most internationally recognised remains the Alphonso mango from Maharashtra, often marketed as the “King of Mangoes” for its rich aroma and creamy texture.

But exporters say global buyers are increasingly diversifying their preferences. Kesar mangoes from Gujarat, Totapuri from South India, and North Indian varieties such as Langra and Chausa are finding larger overseas audiences.

APEDA’s market assessments indicate that cheaper varieties such as Kesar are gaining traction because they are significantly more affordable than premium Alphonso mangoes, making them attractive in price-sensitive international markets.

Premium GI-tagged mangoes are also being promoted aggressively abroad. In July 2025, APEDA organised “Indian Mango Mania 2025” in Abu Dhabi, showcasing several premium and geographically-indicated mango varieties to global consumers.

A growing export economy

India’s mango export ecosystem has evolved rapidly over the past decade. Exporters are investing in improved packaging, ripening infrastructure and compliance with strict phytosanitary standards required by Western countries.

Advertisement

Industry studies suggest the export value chain now involves a sophisticated network of farmers, aggregators, irradiation centres, freight operators and overseas retailers.

Government-backed export promotion has also played a major role. APEDA and Indian embassies abroad have increased promotional campaigns, food festivals and retail tie-ups to position Indian mangoes as premium produce in foreign supermarkets.

HE @AmbGVSrinivas inaugurated the 23rd edition of the Mango Mania festival at Lulu Hypermarket in Muscat yesterday. This year, the annual event showcased over 50 premium mango varieties from India, alongside selections from across the globe. In addition to fresh fruit, the… pic.twitter.com/it7ijRisan — India in Oman (Embassy of India, Muscat) (@Indemb_Muscat) May 25, 2026

India’s broader fresh fruit and vegetable exports crossed $1.8 billion in FY 2024-25, with mangoes remaining among the flagship fruit exports from the country.

Despite booming demand, exporters still face challenges including short harvesting windows, high air freight costs and strict import regulations in some countries.

Competition from other mango-exporting nations such as Mexico, Brazil, Thailand and Peru is also intensifying. Global projections suggest mango exports worldwide are expected to keep growing over the next few years as international consumption rises.