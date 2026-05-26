Top stocks in news: BEL, Paytm, RVNL, Concor, JSW Energy, ABFRL, Awfis, Raymond, Pine Labs

Indian equity benchmark indices settled sharply higher on Monday amid the expectations of the US-Iran trade deal after the Strait of Hormuz reopened leading to fall in the crude oil prices. The BSE Sensex soared 76,488.96 points, or 1.42 per cent, to close at 76,488.96, while NSE's Nifty50 surged 312.40 points, or 1.32 per cent, to end at 24,031.70. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Tuesday, May 26, 2026:

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Quarterly results today: ONGC, Siemens, Brainbees Solutions, AstraZeneca Pharma, Carraro India, EIH, Finolex Industries, Gujarat Fluorochemicals, Gandhar Oil Refinery, General Insurance Corporation of India, IRCTC, JK Tyre & Industries, Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels, Procter & Gamble Health, and Senco Gold will announce their results for the quarter ended on March 31, 2026.

Corporate actions today: Shares of IRB Infrastructure Developers, Dhampur Sugar Mills, GPT Infraprojects and Hatsun Agro Product shall trade ex-dividend today, while shares of IB Infotech Enterprises shall trade ex-split and shares of F Mec International Financial Services shall trade ex-date for split and bonus.

Bharat Electronics: The state-run defence player has received additional orders worth Rs 608 crore since May 5. Major orders received include communication equipment, avionics, an information fusion centre, a coastal surveillance radar system, seekers, jammers, tank subsystems, laser-based fuzes, simulators, medical electronics, batteries, spares, and services.

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One 97 Communications: The Paytm-parent's directors board of its subsidiary, Paytm Cloud Technologies (PCTL), has approved an additional investment through the subscription of 9 million equity shares of EUR 1 each, aggregating to a total consideration of EUR 9 million, in its wholly owned subsidiary, Paytm Europe Payments SA.

Container Corporation of India: The state-run logistics player reported a 12.4 per cent YoY fall in the net profit at Rs 262.7 crore, while revenue fell 1.1 per cent YoY to Rs 2,263.3 crore for the March 2026 quarter. Ebitda was down 3 per cent YoY to Rs 427.5 crore, while margins slipped 18.9 per cent for the quarter. It announced a final dividend of Re 1 per share.

Rail Vikas Nigam: The state-run railway player's net profit crashed 58.9 per cent YoY to Rs 187 crore, while revenue rose 4.2 per cent YoY to Rs 6,696 crore for the January-March 2026 period. Ebitda dropped 38.4 per cent YoY to Rs 268.5 crore, while margins contracted sharply to only 4 per cent. The company board announced a final dividend of Rs 0.71 per share.

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JSW Energy: The JSW Group's utility arm announced the closure of its QIP issue on May 25 and raised Rs 4,000 crore at an issue price of Rs 525 per share. The QIP was launched on May 20. SBI Equity Hybrid Fund was allotted shares worth Rs 1,937 crore, while GQG Partners Emerging Markets Equity Fund received shares worth Rs 965.3 crore through the QIP.

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail: The apparel player reported widening of net losses of Rs 163.81 crore, while revenue was up 15.74 per cent YoY to 1,990.13 crore for the quarter ended on March 31, 2026. Its Ebitda dropped 3.6 per cent YoY to Rs 197.4 crore, with margins narrowing to 9.9 per cent for the quarter.

Awfis Space Solutions: The coworking space player reported a 105 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 23.2 crore, while revenue increased 20.8 per cent YoY to Rs 410.1 crore for fourth quarter of FY26. Ebitda grew 31 per cent YoY to Rs 151.6 crore, while margins improved 299 bps to 37 per cent for the quarter.

Raymond: The company board has approved raising funds through the issuance of up to 66.57 lakh warrants for cash at a price of Rs 497 per warrant, aggregating up to Rs 330.88 crore, via a preferential issue on a private placement basis to JK Investors (Bombay), a member of the promoter group.

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Amara Raja Energy & Mobility: The auto ancillary player reported a 94.5 per cent YoY surge in the net profit at Rs 314.3 crore, while revenue increased 15.5 per cent YoY to Rs 3,535.8 crore for the quarter ended on March 31, 2026. Ebitda was up 13.1 per cent YoY to Rs 340.9 crore, while margins dropped to 10.9 per cent for the quarter.

NLC India: The coal miner has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL) for the formation of a joint venture (JV) to establish nuclear power projects in the country.

Suprajit Engineering: The automotive solutions player reported a 161.7 per cent YoY surge in the net profit at Rs 71.1 crore, while revenue increased 18.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1,041.9 crore for the first three months of 2026. Ebitda increased 38.6 per cent YoY to Rs 120.3 crore, while margins improved nearly 170 bps to 11.6 per cent.

Lemon Tree Hotels: The hospitality company has announced the signing of Lemon Tree Hotel, Kumbakonam, in Tamil Nadu. The hotel will be managed by the company's subsidiary, Carnation Hotels.

Hitachi Energy India: The clean energy solutions player reported a 79.7 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 330.5 crore, while revenue increased 46.2 per cent YoY to Rs 2,754 crore for the quarter ended on March 31, 2026. Ebitda was up 75 per cent YoY to Rs 416.3 crore with margins of 15.1 per cent. Its order inflows increased 10.6 per cent YoY to Rs 2,422.5 crore for the quarter.

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Pine Labs: The new age fintech player returned to black as it reported a net profit at Rs 59.36 crore, while revenue was up 17.02 per cent YoY to Rs 700.52 crore for the March 2026 quarter. Ebitda was up 88 per cent YoY to Rs 106.4 crore, while margins improved 15.2 per cent for the quarter.

Travel Food Services: The specialized hospitality player reported 15.1 per cent YoY rise in the net profit at Rs 122.6 crore, while revenue increased 25.7 per cent YoY to Rs 460.7 crore for the January-March 2026 period. System-wide sales grew of 27.7 per cent YoY in Q4FY26 and the company recommends a final dividend of Rs 10.25 per share.