Flying to Doha again? IndiGo resumes flights from May 1 from these 7 Indian cities

IndiGo will resume all flight operations between India and Doha from May 1, 2026, restoring connectivity to Qatar after services were temporarily suspended because of airspace closures triggered by geopolitical tensions in the West Asia.

The airline on Wednesday, said it would restart its full schedule of more than 60 weekly flights to Doha from seven Indian cities — Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kannur, Kochi and Mumbai — following the reopening of air routes and clearance from relevant authorities.

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The resumption comes as airlines gradually restore services across parts of the West Asia after disruptions caused by regional instability affected flight operations and international transit routes over the past few days. Doha, a key aviation hub in the Gulf region, serves as an important transit point for passengers travelling between India and several global destinations.

IndiGo says operations restored in line with airspace conditions

“In-line with prevailing airspace conditions and guidance from relevant authorities, IndiGo is reinstating its regular schedule of over 60 weekly flights to Doha,” the airline said in a statement.

The airline said the restored operations would help strengthen connectivity between India and Qatar while ensuring “reliable and seamless connectivity to key destinations” with safety remaining a priority for passengers, crew and aircraft.

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According to IndiGo, travellers flying from India to Doha will once again have access to affordable direct services, while passengers travelling from Qatar will be able to connect onward to multiple destinations across the airline’s domestic and international network.

Passengers can book tickets through IndiGo’s official website, mobile application and authorised travel partners.

Sector Flight No. Days of Operation Departure Arrival Doha-Bengaluru 6E 1302 Daily 20:30 03:15 Bengaluru-Doha 6E 1301 Daily 04:25 06:25 Doha-Mumbai 6E 1306 Daily 20:40 02:35 Mumbai-Doha 6E 1303 Daily 04:25 05:35 Kannur-Doha 6E 1325 Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays 16:10 17:55 Doha-Kannur 6E 1326 Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays 08:15 14:50 Kochi-Doha 6E 1323 Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays 16:10 18:15 Doha-Kochi 6E 1324 Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays 08:00 14:55 Delhi-Doha 6E 1345 Daily 15:55 17:50 Doha-Delhi 6E 1308 Daily 08:00 14:35 Hyderabad-Doha 6E 1315 Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays 15:40 17:35 Doha-Hyderabad 6E 1314 Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays 07:45 14:25 Doha-Hyderabad 6E 1316 Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays 20:15 02:55 Hyderabad-Doha 6E 1313 Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays 04:15 06:10 Doha-Chennai 6E 1322 Daily 19:40 02:40 Chennai-Doha 6E 1321 Daily 03:55 06:20 Delhi-Doha 6E 1307 Daily 21:30 23:35 Doha-Delhi 6E 1346 Daily 01:55 08:55 Mumbai-Doha 6E 1341 Daily 22:15 23:10 Doha-Mumbai 6E 1342 Daily 02:05 08:25

IndiGo continues international expansion

All timings are in local time zones and may vary on respective days of operation, the airline said.



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IndiGo currently operates a fleet of more than 400 aircraft and runs around 2,200 daily flights connecting over 95 domestic and 40 international destinations. The airline said it served 124 million customers in CY25.

The carrier was also named the “Best Airline in India and South Asia” at the 2025 Skytrax World Airline Awards and ranked the sixth most punctual airline in the Asia-Pacific region by aviation analytics firm Cirium.