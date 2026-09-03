From Surat to Udaipur in 7.5 hours? Check timings, stops and route of new Vande Bharat train

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Route, Stoppages and Maintenance Details

The Surat-Udaipur City Vande Bharat Express will cover around 690 km in 7 hours and 30 minutes and can run at a maximum speed of 160 kmph. It will run six days a week, except Tuesday, and will have an 8-car coach composition.

During the journey between Surat and Udaipur City, the train will stop at Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand, Maninagar, Asarva, Himmatnagar, Shamlaji Road, Dungarpur and Zawar. These will be the commercial stoppages en route. The watering stations for the service will be Vadodara and Asarva, while primary maintenance will be carried out at Surat.

Surat-Udaipur Vande Bharat Timings and Stoppages

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Surat-Udaipur Vande Bharat launched pic.twitter.com/77swavzY2m — The Index of Gujarat (@IndexofGujarat) August 31, 2026

Surat-Udaipur Vande Bharat to Replace Existing Service

The Board also approved the discontinuation of train numbers 26963/26964, the Udaipur City-Asarva Vande Bharat Express, which was introduced in February 2026 and currently runs six days a week, except Tuesdays.

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