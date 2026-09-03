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From Surat to Udaipur in 7.5 hours? Check timings, stops and route of new Vande Bharat train

From Surat to Udaipur in 7.5 hours? Check timings, stops and route of new Vande Bharat train

The Railway Board has approved a new Vande Bharat Express between Surat and Udaipur City. The move will replace the Udaipur City-Asarva service with a six-day train operated by Western Railway.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 3, 2026 2:43 PM IST
From Surat to Udaipur in 7.5 hours? Check timings, stops and route of new Vande Bharat train a new Vande Bharat Express service between Surat in Gujarat and Udaipur City in Rajasthan.

The Ministry of Railways has approved a new Vande Bharat Express service between Surat in Gujarat and Udaipur City in Rajasthan. The semi-high-speed train, numbered 26903/26904, will be maintained and operated by the Western Railway zone.

In a letter dated August 31 to the General Managers (Operating) of Western Railway and North Western Railway, the Railway Board said it had approved the introduction of the Surat-Udaipur City Vande Bharat Express.

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Route, Stoppages and Maintenance Details

The Surat-Udaipur City Vande Bharat Express will cover around 690 km in 7 hours and 30 minutes and can run at a maximum speed of 160 kmph. It will run six days a week, except Tuesday, and will have an 8-car coach composition.

During the journey between Surat and Udaipur City, the train will stop at Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand, Maninagar, Asarva, Himmatnagar, Shamlaji Road, Dungarpur and Zawar. These will be the commercial stoppages en route. The watering stations for the service will be Vadodara and Asarva, while primary maintenance will be carried out at Surat.

Surat-Udaipur Vande Bharat Timings and Stoppages

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Surat-Udaipur Vande Bharat to Replace Existing Service

The Board also approved the discontinuation of train numbers 26963/26964, the Udaipur City-Asarva Vande Bharat Express, which was introduced in February 2026 and currently runs six days a week, except Tuesdays.

ALSO READ: Travelling by Vande Bharat from Varanasi? Check the new timings from September 2

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Published on: Sep 3, 2026 2:43 PM IST
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