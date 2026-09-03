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Want a driving license in India? Govt plans grading system for drivers, says Nitin Gadkari

Want a driving license in India? Govt plans grading system for drivers, says Nitin Gadkari

New system will deduct points for every traffic violation, with suspension or cancellation of licence after a prescribed threshold

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Chetan Bhutani
Chetan Bhutani
  • Updated Sep 3, 2026 12:14 PM IST
Want a driving license in India? Govt plans grading system for drivers, says Nitin GadkariUnion Minister Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said the government is planning to introduce a graded points system for driving licences and vehicle registration certificates, under which repeated traffic violations could eventually lead to suspension or cancellation of a driving licence.

Speaking at the 66th SIAM Annual Convention in New Delhi, Gadkari said the proposed system is aimed at tackling habitual offenders and encouraging responsible driving behaviour.

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Under the proposed framework, points would be deducted from a driver’s licence for every offence. Once the accumulated violations cross a prescribed threshold, the licence could be suspended and, in more serious or repeated cases, cancelled permanently.

“There will be negative points for each violation and accumulation of a certain point will result in suspension and even cancellation of licences,” Gadkari said.

Gadkari said the government wants to distinguish between responsible drivers and habitual offenders. Drivers with a good record could potentially receive incentives from insurance companies, while repeated violations would attract progressively stronger penalties.

The minister said the proposed system is part of a broader effort to address India’s road safety challenge. At the SIAM convention, he cited around 5 lakh road accidents and 1.5 lakh deaths annually, with people in the 18-36 age group accounting for 66% of deaths.

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The government has been working on the graded or negative-point system for several months. Gadkari had earlier said the system was being considered to track traffic offences and penalise habitual offenders.

Focus on driver training

Gadkari also linked the proposed licensing reforms to the government’s efforts to expand driver training infrastructure.

He said a policy launched in January 2025 envisages 1,600 driving training centres across the country. Around 10 lakh drivers have already been trained, according to Gadkari, while the annual training capacity could reach 1.5 lakh drivers once all the centres become operational.

He also urged automobile companies to participate in expanding the driver-training ecosystem through CSR initiatives and commercially viable models, particularly in economically and socially backward districts.

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The government has also been examining other measures to improve road safety, including stronger vehicle safety standards and the next phase of the Bharat NCAP programme.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Chetan Bhutani
Chetan Bhutani

Chetan Bhutani is a New Delhi-based economic policy journalist with ten years of experience in reporting and breaking stories about economic policy pertaining to India's infrastructure and financial sector, including highways, finance, railways, shipping, telecom, petroleum, and natural gas and currently works as an Associate Editor for Business Today TV. He is a journalist who works across multiple platforms and languages and offers in-depth coverage of the auto industry, regulations, new products, and reviews. Also, he has extensively reported about the actions taken by investigative authorities in relation to corporate and bank frauds as well as significant insolvency cases. Bhutani keeps a tight eye on all aspects of the government's public policies, from their creation to their implementation. In addition to his job, Chetan enjoys scheduling official appointments, travelling, going on road trips, playing cricket, and squash. Also, he is passionate about addressing climate change and road safety. He is a public policy enthusiast and has a master's degree in Public Administration.

Published on: Sep 3, 2026 12:13 PM IST
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