Want a driving license in India? Govt plans grading system for drivers, says Nitin Gadkari

Under the proposed framework, points would be deducted from a driver’s licence for every offence. Once the accumulated violations cross a prescribed threshold, the licence could be suspended and, in more serious or repeated cases, cancelled permanently.

“There will be negative points for each violation and accumulation of a certain point will result in suspension and even cancellation of licences,” Gadkari said.

Gadkari said the government wants to distinguish between responsible drivers and habitual offenders. Drivers with a good record could potentially receive incentives from insurance companies, while repeated violations would attract progressively stronger penalties.

The minister said the proposed system is part of a broader effort to address India’s road safety challenge. At the SIAM convention, he cited around 5 lakh road accidents and 1.5 lakh deaths annually, with people in the 18-36 age group accounting for 66% of deaths.

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The government has been working on the graded or negative-point system for several months. Gadkari had earlier said the system was being considered to track traffic offences and penalise habitual offenders.

Focus on driver training

Gadkari also linked the proposed licensing reforms to the government’s efforts to expand driver training infrastructure.

He said a policy launched in January 2025 envisages 1,600 driving training centres across the country. Around 10 lakh drivers have already been trained, according to Gadkari, while the annual training capacity could reach 1.5 lakh drivers once all the centres become operational.

He also urged automobile companies to participate in expanding the driver-training ecosystem through CSR initiatives and commercially viable models, particularly in economically and socially backward districts.

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The government has also been examining other measures to improve road safety, including stronger vehicle safety standards and the next phase of the Bharat NCAP programme.