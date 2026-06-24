'For the first time in our lives...': Founder & CEO says India can shape global tech standards

India should start creating global technology standards in sectors such as electric two-wheelers, digital payments and drones, rather than merely adopting those developed elsewhere, according to Ather Energy co-founder and CEO Tarun Mehta.

In a post on social media, Mehta said countries that invent and perfect technologies are often best positioned to define the standards that govern them. To illustrate the point, he recalled advice from one of his board members, who said Japan exports not just its bullet trains but also the standards that accompany them — from approved steel and window-sealing glass to specialised fasteners.

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"And who will be best placed to build all these standardized items? Lo and behold, local suppliers from Japan. This is not evil, this is just sensible. The people who invented something, the people who perfected it, are obviously going to be the best placed to build it. Hence, standards," he wrote.

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Mehta pointed to Japan as an example of how countries can gain a long-term advantage by shaping standards in industries where they have developed deep expertise.

He argued that India is now reaching a similar stage in several emerging sectors.

One of my board members had once reminded me - the Japanese don't just export bullet trains. They export all the standards that come with that. You will have to use the Steel that they would have approved. You will have to use the glass to seal the windows that they would have… https://t.co/Fc9TMnofHl — Tarun Mehta (@tarunsmehta) June 23, 2026

"Today, for the first time in our lives, there are things where India genuinely is becoming world-class at. Look at our industry, electric 2Ws. Look at payments. Maybe even drones and other new technologies soon enough," he said.

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Mehta said India should have the confidence to write standards that others can follow, helping accelerate the adoption of new technologies while positioning the country as a global hub for innovation and manufacturing.

"For a change, we need to learn the confidence to write standards. To help everybody else figure out how to build something like this fast and, in the process, become the leading center for these technologies globally," he added.

His comments come as India seeks to strengthen its position in emerging technologies. Mehta said the country should use its expertise in sectors such as electric two-wheelers, digital payments and drones to create standards that can be adopted globally.