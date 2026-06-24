New 30-day rule for Indane, BharatGas and HP Gas users: How LPG customers are affected

Households across India that use cooking gas are set to face a significant change following a new government rule linking Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and Piped Natural Gas (PNG) connections.

Under the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Regulation of Supply and Distribution) Amendment Order, 2026, notified on May 25, households that obtain a PNG connection will now be required to surrender their LPG connection within 30 days.

Advertisement

The move is part of the government's broader "One Household, One Gas Connection" approach aimed at reducing duplicate connections, improving subsidy targeting, and ensuring better LPG availability in regions where piped gas infrastructure is not yet available.

What is the new 30-day LPG rule?

The new provision applies to customers of major LPG distributors, including Indane Gas, BharatGas and HP Gas.

Once a household receives a PNG connection, it must terminate its LPG connection within 30 days. For example, if a PNG connection is installed on June 6, the LPG connection must be surrendered by July 6.

MUST READ: LPG, CNG, PNG rates on June 24: Check latest prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, other cities

After PNG becomes operational, consumers will not be allowed to continue purchasing or refilling LPG cylinders for that household.

Advertisement

The government believes the change will help divert LPG supplies to rural and semi-urban areas where households still depend heavily on cylinders for cooking.

Officials have also said the measure will help reduce misuse of subsidies and ensure LPG benefits reach households that genuinely need them.

Relief for households shifting back from PNG

The new rules include a safeguard for consumers who may later move to areas without PNG infrastructure.

Customers surrendering their LPG connection can obtain a transfer voucher, which can be used to restore the LPG connection in the future if they relocate to a non-PNG area.

Advertisement

MUST READ: 90-day LPG compliance deadline ends: Do this tonight or lose your gas supply

This provision is intended to prevent consumers from having to go through the entire process of obtaining a fresh LPG connection again.

OTP-based LPG delivery now mandatory

Alongside the new rule, the government has strengthened LPG delivery verification.

An OTP-based authentication system is now mandatory for cylinder deliveries. Customers must receive and share the OTP sent to their registered mobile number before the cylinder can be handed over.

Without OTP verification, delivery personnel will not complete the transaction.

Consumers are therefore advised to ensure their mobile number is correctly linked to their LPG account.

MUST READ: LPG vs PNG: What India’s new 30-day gas rule means for millions of households

LPG eKYC deadline approaching

Indian Oil Corporation has also urged beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) to complete their eKYC process before June 30.

Failure to complete eKYC could lead to disruption of subsidy benefits associated with Indane, BharatGas and HP Gas connections.

Customers can complete eKYC through the IndianOil ONE mobile app, their LPG distributor, or through delivery personnel during cylinder delivery.

MUST READ: Reliance AGM 2026: RIL maintained refinery throughput amid West Asia conflict, says Anant Ambani

Advertisement

Can an LPG connection be converted into PNG?

Yes. Households can shift from LPG to PNG by applying to the city gas distribution company operating in their area.

The process typically begins with an online or offline application, followed by a feasibility survey. If the location is eligible, the gas company installs pipelines, a gas meter, regulator and safety equipment.

Existing LPG stoves generally do not need to be replaced. Instead, trained technicians modify the burner nozzles to make the stove compatible with PNG.

Applicants usually need identity proof, address proof and ownership or tenancy documents. The conversion may involve a refundable security deposit, application charges and installation costs, which vary by provider and city.

With the new 30-day rule now in place, households planning to switch to PNG should understand the surrender requirements and complete all necessary formalities to avoid service disruptions.

MUST READ: Petrol, diesel and LPG costs drive inflation higher; SBI Research flags rising imported price pressures