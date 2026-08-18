Force use was 'graded', proportionate: Delhi Police denies excesses in July 20 protest

MUST READ | ‘Dragged by a rowdy mob, almost lynched’: Familes of injured Delhi cops demand justice after Cockroach Janta Party protest

Delhi Police cites crowd size and clashes

According to the affidavit, protesters were spread across a stretch of around 3 kilometres and about 5,000 police personnel were deployed. The police said the demonstration was initially peaceful, but the situation changed after protesters breached barricades and the crowd became difficult to control.

The force used was "graded" and proportionate, the police said. The affidavit said more than 240 police personnel were injured during the clashes, while around 200 protesters also suffered injuries. It also claimed that anti-social elements and history-sheeters had infiltrated the protest, contributing to the escalation.

Advertisement

DON'T MISS | After the NEET protests shook the Centre, CJP is now deciding where the movement goes next

Rijiju rejects brutality charges

Union minister Kiren Rijiju denied allegations of police brutality during the July 20 Parliament march by protesting students in Delhi. He said the police should be praised for handling everything "so peacefully" despite some "criminals" joining the agitation under the guise of being students.

Asked about allegations that guns were fired during the protests, Rijiju told ANI: "Kahan goli chali hai? (where were shots fired?. Not one person died or broke their bone or got seriously injured.)" He said several people tried to incite violence and yet no one died. "So many criminals infiltrated under the guise of students. Furthermore, more than half the people—whether from the Aam Aadmi Party, the dafli-playing agitators, the Bhim Army, or the Samajwadi Party—came and incited others to violence; yet, not a single casualty occurred," he said.

Advertisement

DO CHECKOUT | ‘I have been a victim of Gen Z’: Dharmendra Pradhan breaks silence on NEET protests and resignation

Rijiju also claimed that "not one" lathi was used during the protest and said the police acted only when protesters began a march towards Parliament. "There were no deaths, right? So shouldn't we praise cops? Police is also there for our protection. They managed everything so peacefully and yet we are criticising them. This is not right," he said.

Pellet gun and tear gas allegations remain in focus

The controversy followed clashes during the July 20 protest march to Parliament called by the Cockroach Janta Party and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who had been on a hunger strike then. Visuals from the day showed police lathi-charging students, and allegations of pellet-gun use also emerged.

Several media reports and Opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, alleged that pellet guns were used. Officials aware of an internal inquiry had said at least a dozen Rapid Action Force personnel were issued pellet guns on the morning of July 20, though the weapons were later withdrawn after claims surfaced that they had been used on agitators. Even as Rijiju said no one was seriously injured, five people said they were hit with pellets. Students also repeatedly alleged the use of tear gas, including on July 25, when the CJP-led protest was called off after Dharmendra Pradhan resigned as education minister.

Advertisement

Opposition raises issue in Parliament

The alleged police action has remained a recurring issue during the monsoon session of Parliament. The Opposition has demanded a statement from Union Home Minister Amit Shah on allegations of lathi-charge, tear gas, shock batons and pellet guns. Rahul Gandhi had also presented a student who reportedly suffered an eye injury. "Government has said no pellet gun has been used. Haven't they said it? See this, this is a pellet gun… his eye has been damaged, he has lost his vision," Rahul said.

On Monday, some Opposition leaders also alleged that questions raised by parliamentarians were routinely being disallowed or left unanswered. With Delhi Police standing by its account before the Supreme Court and the Opposition continuing to press the issue in Parliament, the July 20 protest and the allegations around the police response remain under scrutiny.