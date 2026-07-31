‘Dragged by a rowdy mob, almost lynched’: Familes of injured Delhi cops demand justice after Cockroach Janta Party protest

READ ALSO: CJP warns of fresh nationwide protests if Centre fails to honour July 25 assurances

‘My father almost lynched’

The daughter of a Delhi Police sub-inspector, who was injured during the protest, claimed her father was “almost lynched” by a mob near the protest stage at Jantar Mantar on July 25.

“My father was at the main protest site. He was on the frontline, near the barricades. Every night when he came home, he would tell us that it no longer looked like a student protest and that many anti-social elements had joined it,” she said.

She alleged that “my father was dragged by a rowdy mob and was almost lynched near the stage at Jantar Mantar. This happened at around 2 pm. He remained unconscious at RML Hospital for about four hours."

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“Around 10 pm that night, my father’s colleagues brought him home, and his uniform was completely soaked in blood. Seeing him like that was extremely painful for us; that night was one of the most difficult nights our family has ever faced," she added.

Questioning the public narrative surrounding the violence, saying, "When I opened social media, I saw my own father being portrayed as a criminal. Then I learnt that the same people who attacked him had gone to the Supreme Court. We also have equal rights. We also deserve justice.”

‘Helmet shattered during stone-pelting’

Seema, the wife of an assistant sub-inspector with 33 years of service, said her husband was hospitalised after being hit by stones during the CJP’s march to Parliament on July 20.

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“He told me the crowd had become very aggressive and that anti-social elements had joined it. They attacked police personnel with flower pots, slippers, shoes, stones and whatever they could find,” she alleged.

Recalling the aftermath, she said: “The helmet issued to him during duty was completely shattered. Had the stone struck his head after breaking through the helmet, perhaps he would not be alive today. That thought still shakes me.”

She appealed to lawmakers to deliberate on the rights and welfare of police personnel, adding: “Since July 20, only one narrative has been promoted: that students were beaten by the police. But that is only one side of the story. Police personnel who protect Parliament and the country's internal security also deserve to have their voices heard. "

‘Father's head shaved, he got four stitches’

Lakshya Singh Mehta, whose father is an assistant sub-inspector, said his father sustained a head injury while trying to move senior officers to safety during stone-pelting.

“When I saw his photograph, his head had been shaved and he had four stitches. I was really frightened,” he said.

“There were rowdies and aggressors using the opportunity to create chaos. Stone-pelting started without any provocation while he was briefing his subordinates. He was trying to move senior officers to a safer place when a stone hit his head," he alleged.

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Lakshya criticised the “one-sided portrayals” on social media: “Whenever I go online, I see only derogatory comments against the police. Nobody talks about our side. My father always tells me not to pay attention because such content is meant to provoke both sides.”

It was particularly painful to see complaints being filed against police personnel while injured officers remained absent from the public discourse. "We also approached the Supreme Court because we too have rights. My father isn't here today because he is bound by the rules of his duty. We are here to represent families whose fathers and spouses were injured," he said.

READ ALSO: Kapil Sibal announces ₹1 crore support for CJP’s legal aid initiative for NEET protesters across India

Families move Supreme Court

The families’ media interaction comes as they have also approached the Supreme Court, seeking recognition for the injuries suffered by police personnel. Two provisional applications have been filed by relatives of injured officers, alleging “unprovoked and lethal aggression” by mobs using “glass bottles, stones, sharpened floor tiles and other material” between July 20 and 25. According to one petition, over 130 police personnel were injured on July 20 alone, with the total number rising to around 200 after subsequent clashes.

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Political fallout continues

Meanwhile, Opposition parties continue to demand answers from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah over alleged police excesses during the protests. The Opposition, along with the CJP, has called for all cases registered against students to be withdrawn.

In response, the Delhi Police stated it would not take legal action against individuals who participated in the CJP-led protest, but those with a criminal background would face action. A Delhi government order directed the home department to accelerate the review of arrests and release of detained persons.