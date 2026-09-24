Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsMake In IndiaIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
latest
economy
Govt cuts customs duty on edible oil ahead of festive season

Govt cuts customs duty on edible oil ahead of festive season

Under the revised structure, the basic customs duty on crude palm oil and crude soybean oil has been reduced to 5% from 10%.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 24, 2026 1:19 PM IST
Govt cuts customs duty on edible oil ahead of festive seasonEdible oil duty cut in an attempt to ease domestic prices

India has cut the basic customs duty on crude and refined edible oils, including palm, soybean and sunflower oil, in a move aimed at easing domestic prices and improving supplies ahead of the festive season. The revised rates will take effect from September 24, according to a Finance Ministry notification.

Advertisement

Vegetable oil prices in India have risen nearly 20% over the past year, while demand typically increases between September and November as consumption of sweets, snacks and fried foods rises during major festivals.

Under the revised structure, the basic customs duty on crude palm oil and crude soybean oil has been reduced to 5% from 10%. Refined palm and soybean oil duty has been cut to 27.5% from 32.5%.

MUST READ | Why are oil marketing companies facing Rs 530 crore losses daily?

The duty on crude sunflower oil has been reduced to nil from 10%, while that on refined sunflower oil has been lowered to 22.5% from 32.5%.

Including the Agriculture Infrastructure and Development Cess and Social Welfare Surcharge, the total import duty on crude palm and soybean oil will fall to 11% from 16.5%. Crude sunflower oil will attract a 5.5% duty, down from 16.5%.

Advertisement

Industry participants expect the cuts to improve landed costs, support imports and influence demand across different edible oils. Sunflower oil is expected to benefit particularly from the sharper reduction in duties.

DON'T MISS | Why can’t India just stop buying Russian crude oil? FM Nirmala Sitharaman explains

India imports nearly two-thirds of its vegetable oil requirement, mainly palm, soybean and sunflower oil, from countries including Malaysia, Indonesia, Argentina, Russia, Ukraine and Brazil.

Industry representatives said refiners that had delayed purchases in anticipation of the duty reduction are likely to increase imports to meet festive demand. However, the impact on retail prices will also depend on international commodity prices, freight costs, exchange rates, domestic availability and inventories.

According to the Solvent Extractors' Association, India's edible oil import bill is estimated to rise 9% to ₹1.75 lakh crore in the current marketing year ending October, driven by higher volumes and rupee depreciation. Between November and August, vegetable oil imports rose 4% to 138.8 lakh tonnes from 133.37 lakh tonnes a year earlier.

Advertisement

(With agency inputs)

MUST READ | ‘Hopefully America will understand’: JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon says India must not be punished for Russian oil

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Sep 24, 2026 1:19 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more