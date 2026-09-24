NSE shares: RK Damani, Azim Premji, NRN, Dolly Khanna & others see fortunes rise as stock jumps 5%

At the day's high of Rs 1,878 per share, NSE was valued at Rs 4.65 lakh crore. At that level, it would become the tenth most-valued listed company in India after the Life Insurance Corporation of India and would likely rank seventh among the world's most-valued listed exchanges.

Pi Opportunities Fund, a SEBI-registered growth and expansion fund managed by Premji Invest, held 5,82,00,000 shares, or a 2.35 per cent stake in NSE. At the day's high price, the holding was valued at Rs 10,929.96 crore, with the value of the stake rising by Rs 541.26 crore during the day.

Avenue Supermarts promoter Radhakishan Shivkishan Damani held 3,90,84,400 shares, or a 1.56 per cent stake, making him the thirteenth biggest shareholder in the exchange. The value of his holding rose by Rs 363.49 crore to Rs 7,340.05 crore.

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Catamaran Ventures LLP, the investment firm managing the assets of Narayana Murthy, owned 38,46,250 shares, or a 0.16 per cent stake in NSE. The holding is now worth Rs 722.32 crore, up from the IPO price value of Rs 686.55 crore.

Among corporate leaders, Sunil Kant Munjal of Hero Enterprise held 1,02,02,500 shares, or a 0.41 per cent stake, valued at Rs 1,916.02 crore at the day's high. Infosys co-founder S Gopalakrishnan owned 94,28,595 shares, or a 0.38 per cent stake, with his holding valued at Rs 1,770.7 crore.

Data also showed that Raamdeo Ramgopal Agrawal and Motilal Gopilal Oswal of MOFSL held 8,00,000 shares each, or a 0.03 per cent stake each, with their holdings valued at Rs 150.24 crore apiece. Seasoned investor Dolly Khanna owned 15,16,250 shares, or a 0.06 per cent stake, valued at Rs 284.75 crore.

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Based on the red herring prospectus filed on June 17, Kalpana Ramesh Damani held 5,00,000 shares, or a 0.02 per cent stake, valued at Rs 93.90 crore. Ignatius Navil Noronha owned 3,00,000 shares and those shares are now valued at Rs 56.34 crore.

The listing-day surge in NSE shares pushed up the value of stakes held by a range of prominent investors and family offices, while taking the exchange's market capitalisation to Rs 4.65 lakh crore at the session high.