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NSE shares: RK Damani, Azim Premji, NRN, Dolly Khanna & others see fortunes rise as stock jumps 5%

NSE shares: RK Damani, Azim Premji, NRN, Dolly Khanna & others see fortunes rise as stock jumps 5%

NSE1,844.25(3.32%)

NSE shares hit Rs 1,878 on listing day. Check how much Premji Invest, Radhakishan Damani, Narayana Murthy, Dolly Khanna and others' stakes are worth.

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Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Sep 24, 2026 1:09 PM IST
NSE shares: RK Damani, Azim Premji, NRN, Dolly Khanna & others see fortunes rise as stock jumps 5%Among those who gained from the post-listing rise in NSE shares includes key investors like RK Damani, Raamdeo Agrawal, Motilal Oswal, Dolly Khanna, Narayan Murthy, Sunil Kant Munjal and others.

National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) made its stock market debut on Tuesday and touched a high of Rs 1,878 in its maiden trading session, lifting the value of holdings of several market veterans, corporate leaders and family offices.

Among those who gained from the post-listing rise were Radhakishan Shivkishan Damani, Raamdeo Ramgopal Agrawal, Motilal Gopilal Oswal, Dolly Khanna, Infosys co-founder S Gopalakrishnan, Hero Enterprise's Sunil Kant Munjal, and investment vehicles linked to Azim Premji and N R Narayana Murthy.

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At the day's high of Rs 1,878 per share, NSE was valued at Rs 4.65 lakh crore. At that level, it would become the tenth most-valued listed company in India after the Life Insurance Corporation of India and would likely rank seventh among the world's most-valued listed exchanges.

Pi Opportunities Fund, a SEBI-registered growth and expansion fund managed by Premji Invest, held 5,82,00,000 shares, or a 2.35 per cent stake in NSE. At the day's high price, the holding was valued at Rs 10,929.96 crore, with the value of the stake rising by Rs 541.26 crore during the day.

Avenue Supermarts promoter Radhakishan Shivkishan Damani held 3,90,84,400 shares, or a 1.56 per cent stake, making him the thirteenth biggest shareholder in the exchange. The value of his holding rose by Rs 363.49 crore to Rs 7,340.05 crore.

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Catamaran Ventures LLP, the investment firm managing the assets of Narayana Murthy, owned 38,46,250 shares, or a 0.16 per cent stake in NSE. The holding is now worth Rs 722.32 crore, up from the IPO price value of Rs 686.55 crore.

Among corporate leaders, Sunil Kant Munjal of Hero Enterprise held 1,02,02,500 shares, or a 0.41 per cent stake, valued at Rs 1,916.02 crore at the day's high. Infosys co-founder S Gopalakrishnan owned 94,28,595 shares, or a 0.38 per cent stake, with his holding valued at Rs 1,770.7 crore.

Data also showed that Raamdeo Ramgopal Agrawal and Motilal Gopilal Oswal of MOFSL held 8,00,000 shares each, or a 0.03 per cent stake each, with their holdings valued at Rs 150.24 crore apiece. Seasoned investor Dolly Khanna owned 15,16,250 shares, or a 0.06 per cent stake, valued at Rs 284.75 crore.

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Based on the red herring prospectus filed on June 17, Kalpana Ramesh Damani held 5,00,000 shares, or a 0.02 per cent stake, valued at Rs 93.90 crore. Ignatius Navil Noronha owned 3,00,000 shares and those shares are now valued at Rs 56.34 crore.

The listing-day surge in NSE shares pushed up the value of stakes held by a range of prominent investors and family offices, while taking the exchange's market capitalisation to Rs 4.65 lakh crore at the session high.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Sep 24, 2026 1:03 PM IST
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