Forced to file a complaint against Prajwal Revanna: Woman tells NCW in the sexual harassment case

In a shocking development in the ongoing sexual harassment case against Prajwal Revanna, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has revealed that a woman has come forward claiming she was forced into filing a complaint against the Hassan MP. The woman alleges that she has been receiving threats and sought protection for her family.

According to NCW, the woman stated that three individuals in civilian clothes, claiming to be Karnataka police, forced her to file a complaint against Prajwal Revanna. The commission has refuted reports of 700 women filing complaints against Revanna, calling them false.

Prajwal Revanna, who is currently out of the country, has not yet returned to India. The special investigation team (SIT) investigating the case has arrested his father, JDS MLA HD Revanna, on sexual abuse and kidnap charges.

JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy has accused the Congress government of interfering in the SIT investigation and has demanded a fair probe into the case. He met with Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot to seek an impartial investigation.

Kumaraswamy criticised the Congress government, alleging misuse of power and questioning the existence of 2900 alleged victims. He accused the government of overstepping its authority in the case.