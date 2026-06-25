'Foreign travel is a fundamental right': Delhi court allows accused’s Thailand trip, cites Article 21

In relief linked to her children’s summer holidays, a Delhi court allowed a woman accused in a money laundering case to travel to Thailand, while reiterating that the right to travel abroad is part of the fundamental rights guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution, PTI reported.

The court said it had to balance the accused’s right to travel against reasons for denying permission and found that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had not produced any evidence suggesting she was a flight risk. Permission was granted subject to conditions, including furnishing an FDR of ₹10 lakh and providing a detailed itinerary.

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Vacation Judge Rajesh Malik was hearing an application filed by Reena Goel, an accused in a money laundering case linked to the attachment of shops in Delhi’s Karol Bagh market area belonging to a group company of Shree Raj Mahal Jewellers. According to the ED, the properties belonged to Ginni Gold Private Limited and its directors-cum-promoters, Ginni Devi and Reena Goel.

Goel told the court that she had been granted bail in December 2025 on the condition that she could not leave the country without prior court permission. She sought approval to travel to Thailand with her children from June 25 to July 2 during their summer vacation.

In its order, the court said: “The primary and most compelling ground for denial would be credible apprehension that she will flee from justice. Such apprehension can either be shown from the evidence or it can be gathered by drawing inferences from the other facts.”

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However, it noted that the ED had not presented any material indicating that Goel might abscond.

Affirming the right to travel, the court said, “Travelling abroad is an integral facet of Fundamental Rights.” It added, “It is not the case that she is making investments in foreign countries to settle abroad. Mere being an accused does not suffice to stop her from travelling abroad.”

The court further observed, “Further, there is a plethora of judgments of the constitutional courts of India, thereby recognising that travelling abroad is an integral facet of the fundamental right under Article 21 (protection of life and personal liberty) of the Constitution.”

Allowing the plea, the court directed Goel to furnish an FDR of ₹10 lakh, refrain from tampering with evidence, not seek an extension of her stay, and submit a detailed travel itinerary. It also said no adjournment would be granted to her counsel because of her absence. The order stressed that while the money laundering case remains pending, the right to travel abroad cannot be curtailed without material showing a genuine risk of flight.