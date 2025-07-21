The Odisha Vigilance Department on Sunday uncovered what it called the highest-ever number of properties linked to a government officer in the state — 115 plots and a four-storeyed building traced to a divisional forest officer (DFO) and his family.

Acting on allegations of disproportionate assets, the department carried out simultaneous raids at the office and residences of the DFO of the Kendu Leaf Division in Keonjhar. "This is the highest number of plots, in the possession of a government employee, detected by the Odisha Vigilance till now," a senior vigilance officer told news agency PTI.

The search operations, launched with court-sanctioned warrants, covered seven locations across Angul, Keonjhar and Nayagarh districts. Three deputy superintendents of police, 10 inspectors, and additional support staff were involved in the multi-location raids.

According to the department’s statement, 53 of the 115 plots are registered in the officer's name, 42 in his wife’s name, 16 in the names of his two sons, and four in the name of his daughter. “All plots were purchased between 1992, when the officer joined service, and 2024,” officials said.

In addition, a four-storeyed building was found in the Angul district. "The measurement and valuation assessment of the building and plots are being carried out by the vigilance technical wing," the department added.

Cash amounting to ₹1.19 lakh, three four-wheelers, and four two-wheelers were also recovered during the searches. The forest officer has served in various capacities — as a forest range officer, assistant conservator of forests, deputy conservator, and DFO — since joining the Odisha Forest Service in 1992.

(With inputs from PTI)