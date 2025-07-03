Forget startups, become a contractor in Indore: Harsh Goenka reacts to viral 'gold house' video

Harsh Goenka, Chairman of RPG Enterprises, has joined the growing chorus reacting to a viral video that showcases a government contractor's gold-laden mansion in Indore. The house, which features 24-carat gold ceilings, gold-plated switches, a personal gaushala, and a fleet of luxury cars, has sparked both satire and scrutiny on social media.

Goenka posted on X, "Gold ceilings, garish gold statues, gold sockets, huge collection of cars. Moral of the story? Forget startups. Become a government contractor in Indore. The returns are… ornamental!"

The house belongs to contractor Anoop Agarwal, who openly credits his wealth to public construction work. "We had just one petrol pump for a family of 25. I realised survival will be tough… so I entered government contractorship," Agarwal says in the now-deleted video that had garnered over 10 million views on Instagram.

Gold ceilings, garish gold statues, gold sockets, huge collection of cars. Moral of the story? Forget startups. Become a government contractor in Indore. The returns are… ornamental! pic.twitter.com/sgwvPiY8K4 — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) July 2, 2025

The video, originally shared by content creator Priyam Saraswat, gives a full tour of the mansion—starting with a golden gate, through opulent bedrooms, ceiling murals, chandeliers, and a rare 1936 vintage Mercedes. "I try that whenever a new car is launched in Indore, I buy it,” Agarwal says during the walkthrough.

Investor Santhanam Vaidya responded, "Yes. Govt contractor. Road laying (every year repeat), Highways (once in 3 years repeat), PWD (perennial).... Making money, greasing palms etc is so easy in cash. And that gotten money all in cash can be profitably and easily deployed in gold & real estate!"

Another user, Ashish Rai, wrote, "Sir, this is True Everywhere in India. Entry into government business is the key to success. Otherwise others are only struggling for survival. Entry is tough as all channels are already occupied.. However once you are part of it, then you just have to take care of purchase Incharge."

Kapil, another professional, shared screenshots from the video and added: “He is a government contractor from Indore. Initially his 25 members family had a single petrol pump. Then he moved into the business of government contracts. He started making roads, bridges and buildings for govt. Now even electrical switches in his home are of 24 ct gold."

One user cautioned that such open flaunting of wealth could invite trouble. "This Government Contractor from Indore will definitely regret going public; flaunting wealth in India can lead to serious consequences for a variety of reasons!"