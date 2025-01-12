Former Assam cricketer Devajit Saikia becomes new BCCI Secretary, replaces Jay Shah

Former Assam cricketer Devajit Saikia has been named the secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), succeeding Jay Shah. The position had been vacant for over a month following Shah's appointment as chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Saikia's first task in his new role was to participate in a meeting alongside BCCI president Roger Binny. The discussion focused on India's performance in the recent Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. Sources revealed that Indian team captain Rohit Sharma and coach Gautam Gambhir were also present at the meeting.

Hailing from Assam, Saikia brings a diverse background in cricket, law, and administration to his new role. As a first-class cricketer, he played four matches between 1990 and 1991 as a wicketkeeper, scoring 53 runs and effecting nine dismissals.

Following his cricketing stint, Saikia pursued a legal career, starting as a lawyer at the Gauhati High Court at the age of 28. Before practicing law, he secured positions in the Northern Frontier Railways and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) under sports quota provisions.

Saikia entered cricket administration in 2016, becoming one of six vice presidents of the Assam Cricket Association (ACA) during Hemanta Biswa Sarma's presidency. Sarma is now the Chief Minister of Assam. Saikia later served as the ACA secretary from 2019 until his election as BCCI joint secretary in 2022.