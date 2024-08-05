Former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina's flight enters Indian air space

Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's flight is currently over Indian air space. Earlier today, she resigned as Bangladesh's Prime Minister and left Dhaka. As per the current flight status, her flight - Air Force C-130 - crossed Gaya and was nearing Varanasi at 4: 15 pm. Reports suggest that Hasina may either be heading to Delhi or travelling to the UK over India.

Hasina, facing mass protests for days, left Dhaka earlier today. She first flew to Kurmiltola in a chopper and then possibly took an aircraft. The BSF has sounded a high alert and the Director General has reached Kolkata.

Bangladesh Army Chief Waker-uz-Zaman has announced that an interim government will be formed in Bangladesh. "PM Hasina has resigned, interim government to run the country. We will return peace to the country. We ask citizens to stop violence. We will investigate all killings that have happened over the past few weeks," Waker-uz-Zaman said in his address to the nation.

Pinak Ranjan Chakravarty, former Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh said, "This pressure and the demonstrations were mounting. The government there was under pressure. The Army which is a powerful institution in that country must have stepped in some way, if it is true that she has resigned, and told her that things are bad."

"It is a major event in Bangladesh, and we will see a new kind of government there. We can look forward at a period of instability which is bad for the country. It is also not good for the region. India will be watching what is going to happen," Chakravarty said.