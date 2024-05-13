Former Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Modi passes away

Former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi passed away at the age of 72 on Monday. In April this year, he disclosed that he was battling cancer and would not contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections due to his health.

The mortal remains of the former Rajya Sabha MP will be brought to his residence in Patna's Rajendra Nagar area tomorrow (May 14), and the last rites will be performed later in the day.

While revealing about it in a post in Hindi on social media platform X earlier, he had said, “I have been battling with cancer for the last six months. I feel that now the time has come to make it public. I would not be able to do my work during the Lok Sabha polls. I have shared this with the PM. My gratitude to the country, Bihar and my party.”

Modi served as Bihar Deputy Chief Minister for over 11 years in two terms—from November 2005 to June 2013 and then from July 2017 to December 2020. He formed a strong alliance with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of the JD(U).

Over his three-decade career, Modi held various positions, including MLA, MLC, member of the Lok Sabha, and Rajya Sabha MP. He was a prominent figure in the 1974 JP Movement, alongside leaders like Lalu Yadav and Nitish Kumar, and was considered the most influential BJP leader in Bihar since the party's founder, Kailashpati Mishra.

Former Bihar CM Jitan Ram Manjhi expressed his condolences for Modi's passing, posting on social media platform X, "Heartfelt tribute to our dear friend, former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar and former Rajya Sabha MP Shri Sushil Kumar Modi ji on his demise."