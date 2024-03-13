Former Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar resigns as MLA

A day after stepping down as Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday resigned as an MLA from the Karnal assembly constituency. Khattar has represented Karnal since 2014. He retained his seat in the 2019 Haryana assembly polls.

There are speculations that Khattar may be fielded from the Karnal Lok Sabha constituency.

He said whatever the responsibility the BJP will give to him, he will do it with dedication.

Khattar's resignation comes ahead of BJP's second list of candidates, which is expected to be released this week.

The BJP has decided to contest all 10 Parliamentary seats in Haryana. In 2019, the saffron party had won all seats. BJP's alliance with JJP collapsed as the latter wanted to contest two Lok Sabha seats.

The Karnal Lok Sabha seat is currently held by Sanjay Bhatia, who won it by defeating Congress' Kuldip Sharma. Bhatia bagged the seat by over 6.5 lakh votes. In 2014, the BJP had won this seat by over 3.5 lakh votes.

(With inputs from Kamaljit Kaur Sandhu)