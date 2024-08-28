Former Jharkhand CM Champai Soren resigns from all posts of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren on Wednesday resigned from the primary membership and all posts of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM). He will join the BJP on August 30. Earlier today, Soren asserted that his decision to join the BJP was taken in the interest of Jharkhand. The senior tribal leader, who met Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi earlier this week, reached Ranchi on Wednesday. "My decision (to join BJP) is in the interest of Jharkhand... I am used to struggles," Soren said.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma earlier in the day alleged that Champai Soren had been under surveillance of his own government's police for the last five months. Two sub-inspectors (SIs) of Special Branch of Jharkhand Police were caught by Soren's people in a Delhi hotel while they were keeping watch on the ex-chief minister, Sarma claimed.

Asked about the charge that he is under "surveillance", the former CM said he is not afraid of any situation. Soren also said he is not afraid of any conspiracy against him. He also said that he does not think it proper to reply to the allegation that he was trapped in ‘operation lotus’, a term indicating an attempt to topple governments in states ruled by non-BJP parties. Soren's son Babulal Soren said JMM failed to give respect to them and now BJP embraced them in a dignified manner.

Meanwhile, BJP state president Babulal Marandi demanded a probe under a sitting judge of the High Court into the "surveillance" on Champai Soren. Addressing a press conference here, Marandi said, "Two special branch officials have been arrested in Delhi and there are allegations of attempts to honey trap Champai Soren ji. This is a serious issue.”

Champai Soren had assumed office as the chief minister of Jharkhand on February 2, shortly after Hemant Soren resigned just before being arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case. Champai quit the post and Hemant Soren took oath as the CM again in July, after he was released on bail.

(With inputs from PTI)