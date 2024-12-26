Ex-PM Manmohan Singh admitted to emergency dept of AIIMS Delhi

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has been admitted to the emergency department of AIIMS Delhi, sources told news agency PTI. He was brought to the hospital after his health deteriorated. The reason for his hospitalisation was not immediately known.

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said he was deeply concerned about the health of Singh. "Wishing him a speedy recovery and good health," Gehlot said in a tweet.

India Today reported that Singh is critical and Sonia Gandhi is likely to reach the hospital shortly.

Manmohan Singh served as the country's 14th Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014. His tenure was marked by robust economic growth, progressive legislation such as the Right to Information Act and the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, and pivotal international agreements like the Indo-US Civil Nuclear Agreement. However, his government faced massive criticism over corruption scandals and allegations of a lack of assertiveness in leadership.

Singh entered politics in 1991 as Finance Minister under Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao, implementing transformative economic reforms that liberalised India's economy, setting it on a path of globalisation and rapid growth. He also served as Chief Economic Advisor, RBI Governor, and Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission (now Niti Ayog).