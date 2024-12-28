Former PM Manmohan Singh's Funeral: Delhi Traffic police issues advisory; Check routes to avoid here

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory in anticipation of the state funeral of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, scheduled for Saturday, December 28. The advisory outlines road closures and diversions along key routes in the capital, urging citizens to avoid specific areas and utilise public transport to minimise congestion.

In a statement, the Delhi Traffic Police noted, “Dignitaries from various foreign countries, along with VIPs and members of the general public, will gather at Nigambodh Ghat for the state funeral of the late Dr. Manmohan Singh, Former Prime Minister of India.” The funeral is set to commence at 11:45 AM.

Detour routes

Key detour routes include

Yudhister Setu

Raja Ram Kohli Marg

Rajghat Red Light

Signature Bridge

Traffic restrictions will be in effect on Ring Road (Mahatma Gandhi Marg), Nishad Raj Marg, Boulevard Road, SPM Marg, Lothian Road, and Netaji Subhash Marg from 7:00 AM until approximately 3:30 PM.

Commuters travelling to Old Delhi Railway Station, ISBT, Red Fort, Chandni Chowk and Tis Hazari Court are advised to leave early to account for potential delays. The public is encouraged to avoid areas surrounding the funeral procession and to park only in designated areas to facilitate smooth traffic flow.

In addition, the police have urged citizens to report any suspicious objects or individuals in the vicinity.

Dr Manmohan Singh passed away at AIIMS, New Delhi, on December 26, 2024, at the age of 92, due to age-related health issues. His passing marked the end of a distinguished political career that included serving as Finance Minister from 1991 to 1996 and as Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014. Singh is remembered for his pivotal role in transforming India's economy and his resilient leadership during challenging times.

The Ministry of Defence has been requested to oversee arrangements for the funeral, which will be conducted with full military honours.

The central government has also declared a seven-day period of national mourning, lasting until January 1, during which the national flag will be flown at half-mast across the country and at all Indian missions abroad. A half-day holiday will also be observed in all central government offices and public sector undertakings today. Several states, including Haryana, Punjab, and Rajasthan, have also announced official mourning