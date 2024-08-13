Found in 'objectionable' state: SP leader arrested in alleged attempted rape case of minor

Nawab Singh Yadav, a prominent leader of the Samajwadi Party, was taken into custody on Monday following allegations of attempting to rape a 15-year-old girl.

According to sources, the arrest stems from a complaint filed by the victim’s family, which prompted a thorough investigation by local law enforcement. The Uttar Pradesh Police claimed that early morning on Monday, around 1:30 am, they received a distress call on the national emergency helpline 112.

Kannauj Superintendent of Police (SP) said, "Last night around 1.30 am, a call was received on UP 112 wherein a girl said that she had been stripped and an attempt of assault had been made on her."

As soon as the police arrived at the crime location, they rescued the 15-year-old and simultaneously arrested Yadav, who was reportedly found in an "objectionable" state. A local court has sent him to a 14-day judicial custody.

The girl revealed to the police that her aunt had taken her to Nawab Singh's house as she desperately needed a job. The police have now filed the case under the POCSO Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) section while the investigations are underway.

However, Nawab Singh Yadav termed his arrest as a "capitalist conspiracy."

He said, "This is a capitalist conspiracy. The victim denies this, but despite that, she will undergo a medical examination. We remain steadfast in our fight against this injustice."

The Samajwadi Party has taken steps to distance itself from the leader in response to the incident. Kannauj District President Kaleem Khan emphasised that Singh was not affiliated with the party, stating, "It is important to clarify that Nawab Singh Yadav, son of Chandan Singh Yadav, a resident of Addangapur, is not a member of the Samajwadi Party. Despite attempts to link him with the party, he has been engaged in anti-party activities for years and is not connected with us in any capacity."

In a striking counter jibe, BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi criticised the Samajwadi Party for allegedly protecting its leaders with a history of misconduct.

"Nawab Singh Yadav is not just any SP leader; he has been a representative of MP Dimple Yadav. Under SP's policy that 'boys will be boys,' such crimes are consistently covered up. First, it was Ayodhya's Moid Khan, and now it's Kannauj's Nawab Singh Yadav. This reflects the true character of the SP," he asserted.

Nawab Singh Yadav has a significant legal history, with 16 cases registered against him at the Kannauj City Police Station and Tirwa Police Station. These cases include serious charges such as attempted murder and multiple offences under the Goonda Act.