Four flights to Jeddah underway: IndiGo begins repatriation flights as Middle East ops gradually resume

IndiGo has begun repatriation flights to the Middle East and is preparing to progressively restore its scheduled operations as airspace conditions stabilise following recent disruptions in the region.

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In a statement, the airline said it has initiated coordinated efforts with authorities in India and respective governments to bring back passengers.

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"In light of the evolving situation in the Middle East and Persian Gulf, IndiGo has begun its repatriation efforts aligned with the relevant authorities in India and the respective governments. Four such flights are now enroute to Jeddah, and one is expected to be operated to/from Muscat, later in the day," the airline said.

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The carrier said additional capacity would be deployed from March 4.

"From tomorrow, 04 March 2026, more scheduled flights and seat capacity are expected to be offered. IndiGo will be reinstating select flights as part of a carefully planned restoration of its schedule, with safety as the topmost priority," it added.

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Operations are expected to resume to specific destinations, subject to prevailing airspace conditions and regulatory approvals. "Operations are expected to be resumed to the following destinations in line with prevailing airspace conditions and necessary approvals," it added.

The airline listed the following sectors:

Middle East: Muscat, Jeddah, Madinah

Europe: Athens

The plan includes 13 return flights, amounting to 26 sectors.

For March 4, the airline is also exploring additional repatriation services. "Furthermore, for 4 March, repatriation flights to stations in the UAE are being worked upon. However, it will depend on the local situation and required necessary approvals. Given the evolving situation, this shall be confirmed at a later stage," it added.

For all other stations, IndiGo said it is closely monitoring the situation and working with the relevant authorities for local slots and permits to progressively restore its operational schedule.

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The phased restoration comes as airlines across the region recalibrate schedules in response to shifting airspace restrictions and security advisories.



