UPI for teens is here! Parents can now track kids' spending with UPI Circle

India's digital payments ecosystem continues to evolve, and a new feature called UPI Circle is emerging as a solution for families that want to give children and teenagers access to digital payments without compromising security.

With UPI now used for everything from grocery purchases and food delivery to transport and online shopping, many parents face a common dilemma: how to provide spending money to teenagers without sharing bank account credentials or repeatedly transferring funds. UPI Circle aims to address that challenge by allowing supervised digital payments under parental control.

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What is UPI Circle?

Introduced by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), UPI Circle is a delegated payments feature that enables a primary UPI account holder to authorize another person to make transactions on their behalf.

The secondary user can be a child, spouse, parent, or any trusted family member. Importantly, the primary account holder does not have to share sensitive information such as UPI PINs, passwords, or bank account details.

Instead, parents can define spending limits and decide how payments are approved, ensuring greater oversight of transactions.

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How does it work?

UPI Circle allows users to choose between two modes of payment authorization.

Under the manual approval mode, every transaction initiated by the secondary user requires approval from the primary account holder before completion.

Under the automatic approval mode, payments can be completed instantly as long as they remain within a predefined spending limit set by the parent or guardian.

This means teenagers can make everyday purchases independently while parents retain control over how much can be spent.

Why is it useful for parents?

The feature is particularly relevant as teenagers increasingly use smartphones, online commerce platforms, food delivery apps, gaming subscriptions, and digital services.

Traditionally, parents either transferred money repeatedly or shared access to their payment apps—both of which can be inconvenient and potentially risky.

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UPI Circle offers a middle ground. Parents can:

Set monthly or transaction-based spending limits

Track payments in real time

Monitor usage patterns

Approve or reject transactions

Revoke access whenever required

The feature helps teenagers gain familiarity with digital payments while reducing the risk of overspending or unauthorized transactions.

UPI Circle for teens

Recognising the growing demand for supervised digital payments, Paytm recently launched Pocket Money, a feature built on NPCI's UPI Circle framework.

The service allows teenagers to use UPI for daily expenses such as food orders, transportation, school-related purchases, shopping, and entertainment without requiring an independent bank account.

Parents retain full visibility and control over spending through configurable limits and transaction monitoring tools.

The launch is significant because it extends the benefits of UPI to younger users who may not yet be eligible for full banking services.

The ecosystem

Teen-focused financial products are becoming an increasingly important segment for fintech firms. Companies such as FamApp (formerly FamPay), Junio, Walrus, and Akudo already offer supervised payment solutions, prepaid cards, budgeting tools, and expense tracking features aimed at younger users.

Globally, platforms such as GoHenry, Greenlight, and Step have built similar ecosystems that combine payments with financial education.

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As India's digital payments market continues to expand, UPI Circle could play a key role in introducing teenagers to responsible money management. Beyond enabling payments, the feature reflects a broader shift toward helping young users develop budgeting and spending habits under parental guidance—potentially shaping the next generation of digital finance consumers.