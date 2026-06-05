UPI for teens is here! Parents can now track kids' spending with UPI Circle

India's digital payments ecosystem continues to evolve, and a new feature called UPI Circle is emerging as a solution for families that want to give children and teenagers access to digital payments without compromising security.
With UPI now used for everything from grocery purchases and food delivery to transport and online shopping, many parents face a common dilemma: how to provide spending money to teenagers without sharing bank account credentials or repeatedly transferring funds. UPI Circle aims to address that challenge by allowing supervised digital payments under parental control.
What is UPI Circle?
Introduced by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), UPI Circle is a delegated payments feature that enables a primary UPI account holder to authorize another person to make transactions on their behalf.
The secondary user can be a child, spouse, parent, or any trusted family member. Importantly, the primary account holder does not have to share sensitive information such as UPI PINs, passwords, or bank account details.
Instead, parents can define spending limits and decide how payments are approved, ensuring greater oversight of transactions.
How does it work?
UPI Circle allows users to choose between two modes of payment authorization.
Under the manual approval mode, every transaction initiated by the secondary user requires approval from the primary account holder before completion.
Under the automatic approval mode, payments can be completed instantly as long as they remain within a predefined spending limit set by the parent or guardian.
This means teenagers can make everyday purchases independently while parents retain control over how much can be spent.
Why is it useful for parents?
The feature is particularly relevant as teenagers increasingly use smartphones, online commerce platforms, food delivery apps, gaming subscriptions, and digital services.
Traditionally, parents either transferred money repeatedly or shared access to their payment apps—both of which can be inconvenient and potentially risky.
UPI Circle offers a middle ground. Parents can:
Set monthly or transaction-based spending limits
Track payments in real time
Monitor usage patterns
Approve or reject transactions
Revoke access whenever required
The feature helps teenagers gain familiarity with digital payments while reducing the risk of overspending or unauthorized transactions.
UPI Circle for teens
Recognising the growing demand for supervised digital payments, Paytm recently launched Pocket Money, a feature built on NPCI's UPI Circle framework.
The service allows teenagers to use UPI for daily expenses such as food orders, transportation, school-related purchases, shopping, and entertainment without requiring an independent bank account.
Parents retain full visibility and control over spending through configurable limits and transaction monitoring tools.
The launch is significant because it extends the benefits of UPI to younger users who may not yet be eligible for full banking services.
The ecosystem
Teen-focused financial products are becoming an increasingly important segment for fintech firms. Companies such as FamApp (formerly FamPay), Junio, Walrus, and Akudo already offer supervised payment solutions, prepaid cards, budgeting tools, and expense tracking features aimed at younger users.
Globally, platforms such as GoHenry, Greenlight, and Step have built similar ecosystems that combine payments with financial education.
As India's digital payments market continues to expand, UPI Circle could play a key role in introducing teenagers to responsible money management. Beyond enabling payments, the feature reflects a broader shift toward helping young users develop budgeting and spending habits under parental guidance—potentially shaping the next generation of digital finance consumers.
FAQs
What is UPI Circle and how does it help families?
UPI Circle is a delegated payments feature introduced by NPCI that lets a primary UPI user allow a trusted family member, such as a teenager, spouse or parent, to make payments on their behalf. It helps families give controlled access to digital payments without sharing UPI PINs, passwords or bank account details.
How does UPI Circle work for teenagers?
UPI Circle allows parents or guardians to authorise a teenager as a secondary user for digital payments. The teen can make purchases for daily needs such as food, transport, shopping or subscriptions, while the parent sets spending limits, monitors transactions and keeps overall control.
What are the payment approval modes available in UPI Circle?
UPI Circle offers two approval modes. In manual approval mode, every payment started by the secondary user must be approved by the primary account holder. In automatic approval mode, transactions go through instantly as long as they stay within the spending limit set by the parent or guardian.
Why is UPI Circle useful for parents managing pocket money?
UPI Circle gives parents a safer and more convenient way to manage pocket money digitally. Instead of repeatedly transferring funds or sharing access to payment apps, they can set monthly or per-transaction limits, track spending in real time, approve or reject payments and revoke access whenever needed.
Which apps and platforms are using the UPI Circle model in India?
Paytm has launched Pocket Money based on NPCI's UPI Circle framework to support supervised payments for teenagers. The wider teen finance space in India also includes firms such as FamApp, Junio, Walrus and Akudo, which offer products focused on supervised spending, budgeting and financial awareness for younger users.