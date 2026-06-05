Adani Enterprises shares: Volumes surge as stock hits record high; here's why

Shares of Adani Enterprises, the flagship firm of the Gautam Adani-led Adani Group, hit their record high on Friday a day after the group said it logged highest-ever annual capital expenditure and reaffirmed its commitment to invest $100 billion in the energy transition. The group achieved a record capex of Rs 1.55 lakh crore in FY26 and remains confident of sustaining growth with a disciplined financial structure.

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The Group also posted a record EBITDA (including other income) of Rs 94,834 crore in FY26. Cash balances too came at an all time high of Rs 55,852 crore.

Subsequently, Adani Enterprises stock surged 3% to an all-time high of Rs 3058.70 in the current session against the previous close of Rs 2972.80. Market cap of the Adani firm zoomed to Rs 3.94 lakh crore.

The stock also turned overbought on charts with its RSI rising above the 70 mark to 73.2.

The large cap stock is trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages. The stock has gained 46 per cent in three months and zoomed 35% this year.

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Adani Enterprises clocked volumes of 25.28 lakh shares by 3:16 pm on BSE, a 15 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.65 lakh shares.

The Adani Group's financial performance remained robust, with EBITDA reaching approximately $10 billion and net debt-to-EBITDA maintained at around 3.3 times, resulting in what management described as the strongest balance sheet in the group's history.