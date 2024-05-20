Four suspected ISIS terrorists from Sri Lanka arrested at Ahmedabad Airport: Report

Four suspected terrorists believed to be associated with the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) have been arrested at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad on May 20.

The four suspected terrorists are being interrogated by the Gujarat ATS officials who believe identified the four as Sri Lankan nationals.

Related Articles

The four were reportedly waiting at the airport for their handler when the Gujarat Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) arrested them. Encrypted chats have also been recovered from their phones. They were promised some weapons by the agents in Pakistan. The arrested individuals were likely to use the weapons in an attack, but were caught before that.

The arrests were made ahead of the arrival of three IPL teams at Ahmedabad airport for the qualifier and eliminator games. The airport security has been heightened.

On May 12, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad received a bomb threat email, which was later determined to be a hoax. Security personnel conducted a thorough search of the airport complex but found nothing suspicious. The threat email was sent by an unidentified person to the airport's official email address in the afternoon, prompting a comprehensive scan of the entire facility, according to Commissioner of Police GS Malik.

Last year, the ATS arrested three individuals from Rajkot for their alleged connections to Al Qaeda. They were reportedly working under the direction of a Bangladeshi handler to radicalize and enlist individuals for the banned terrorist organisation.